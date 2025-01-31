Who owns Backyard Breaks? Controversy explored as petition against sports card company gains traction online 

Backyard Breaks, a popular sports card-breaking company owned by Mike Bracciale, Grant, and Nick Telford has faced intense backlash over comments made during a livestream on Tuesday, January 28.

In a short clip that made the rounds on social media, as Grant and Bugzy Siegel broke a set of cards, the former suddenly started speaking about a fictional daughter.

Grant made a lewd piercing suggestion about the said daughter, adding he would have her pierced at six years old. Bugzy could be heard agreeing with Grant, telling him six years is a good age.

In the latter half of the clip, Grant made another seemingly perverted wish about his future daughter's body. Bugzy propelled him to be more expressive, telling Grant nothing was wrong with it. Grant then told Bugzy he would want his daughter to be on an adult website so he could profit from it.

Bugzy further spurred the discussion by insinuating if Grant's future daughter would have a naturally developed body, he wouldn't have to pay for certain enhancements.

@JJMangor, another card collector and CEO of Wynning Breaks posted the video on X on January 30, calling Backyard Breaks out. JJ called Grant Telford's remarks "lewd and disgusting", adding:

"Talk about a gr*omer, absolutely rancid."

Reposting JJ's video, @RunGoodLife tagged Whatnot, the online platform where the card-breaking company holds its livestreams, and requested to have Backyard Breaks' channel removed.

@RunGoodLife wrote Backyard Breaks was allowed a platform and audience despite several past scandals, and controversies.

Petition against Backyard Breaks is filed after Grant Telford controversy

Following the virality of Grant Telford's comments, Kasey McDonough launched a petition on Change.org Friday. Kasey wrote:

"We, the sports card community, are deeply concerned and appalled by the recent actions of Grant Telford."

Kasey claimed Grant's words promoted "p*dophilia, s*xual abuse, and incest", adding it violated Whatnot's Youth Safety Policy. Kasey wrote the platform prohibits "any activity, comment, item or display sexualizing minors, or otherwise encouraging the physical abuse of a minor, whether real or fictional".

The petition spoke about receiving no fruitful response and a lack of necessary action from Whatnot's support team regarding this issue. Kasey expressed her disappointment over Backyard Breaks' continued livestreams even after the controversy.

Kasey's petition demanded Whatnot permanently remove the card-breaking company from its platform and "rigorously" enforce its Youth Safety Policy to protect minors. The petition also addressed Twitch where Backyard Breaks hosts their breaking streams at times, requesting the platform to ban the company, and "prevent the spread of harmful content".

The National Sports Collectors Convention was also called upon to ban the sports card-breaking company from attending or partaking in their event this year.

Grant Telford issues apology over his remarks during Tuesday's livestream

Grant Telford took to Instagram on January 30 to apologize for the comments he made during Tuesday's card-breaking. He wrote:

"My words and actions were completely inappropriate, and to say I crossed the line is an understatement. There's absolutely no excuse for what I said."

Grant Telford, who also serves as Backyard Breaks' Chief Marketing Officer, took accountability for his remarks:

"I will be taking some time off and stepping away from the Backyard to reflect on my actions and I will be seeking help."

Grant addressed the card-collecting community, asserting:

"You know this is not who I am. To those I've disappointed — I hear you, I understand your frustration, and I'm truly sorry."

He further apologized to everyone who was affected by his comments.

