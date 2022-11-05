Who owns Mastodon? All about the Twitter replacement as app gains traction in wake of Elon Musk takeover 

Social media platform Mastodon has reportedly been gaining traction ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter. According to Tech Crunch, the platform saw 70,000 sign-ups and a record number of app downloads a day after Musk’s Twitter takeover.

Earlier this week, the network shared that nearly 230,000 people joined the platform last week, and many returned to their old accounts. The platform currently has 655,000 active users, the highest since its inception in 2016.

Mastodon @joinmastodon



Why? twitter.com/joinmastodon/s… Mastodon @joinmastodon Why choose Mastodon? Because it's decentralized and open-source, it can't be sold and won't go bankrupt. It respects your privacy and gives control over the network to the people. It's a product on top of a protocol, the way Twitter should have been. Why choose Mastodon? Because it's decentralized and open-source, it can't be sold and won't go bankrupt. It respects your privacy and gives control over the network to the people. It's a product on top of a protocol, the way Twitter should have been. The number of people who switched over to #Mastodon in the last week alone has surpassed 230 thousand, along with many returning to old accounts bumping the network to over 655 thousand active users, highest it's ever been!Why? The number of people who switched over to #Mastodon in the last week alone has surpassed 230 thousand, along with many returning to old accounts bumping the network to over 655 thousand active users, highest it's ever been!Why? 👉 twitter.com/joinmastodon/s…

While Mastodon was originally founded and created by Eugen Rochko, it is a decentralized platform, meaning it cannot be controlled by a single corporation or entity. Rochko serves as the current CEO of the platform.

Everything to know about Mastodon

Mastodon is an open-source and free software founded by German software developer Eugen Rochko in 2016. The app was officially launched in 2017 and came to prominence as a probable replacement for Twitter.

The name and mascot of the platform is based on an extinct trunked animal that resembles a mastodon or mammoth. The network has similar microblogging capabilities to Twitter but comes with unique features of its own.

Evil Bee 🦕 🏳️‍🌈 @TropDePieds OK, quick thread to explain Mastodon.



So, as Twitter inevitably falls apart, more people are going to Mastodon instances and signing up, this is great.



Mastodon is a type of software that is used to create 'mini-twitter' communities called instances / servers. The network /1 OK, quick thread to explain Mastodon.So, as Twitter inevitably falls apart, more people are going to Mastodon instances and signing up, this is great.Mastodon is a type of software that is used to create 'mini-twitter' communities called instances / servers. The network /1

To join the platform, users can download the application via the App Store or Google Play or join a server on their browser. Similar to Twitter, the social networking site also contains a timeline with “toots” instead of “tweets.” These toots can be boosted (as an alternative to retweets) and can also be bookmarked by users.

However, the platform does not operate as a single website like Twitter. It functions with a network of thousands of websites called “instances.” These websites are also known as “federated servers,” which are run by different entities.

These entities can also communicate with each other without the presence of a central system. The space where all these entities exist is known as the “fediverse” and is often referred to as “the Fedi.”

Following the initial sign-up process, users are asked to select a server of their choice based on their preferences. In addition to general-purpose servers, there are servers for different categories of interest like music, gaming, art, activism, technology, and jokes, among others.

The choice of the user’s server becomes a part of their username (like [email protected]/kpop.social) and allows them to see toots (or posts) from their server-mates on their feeds. However, users are also allowed to see toots from people from other servers and can even boost their toots on their personal feed.

Founder Eugen Rochko told The Guardian that Mastodon can create a unified global experience despite being controlled by multiple entities:

“The servers are service providers, like Hotmail and Gmail are for email. It doesn’t mean that the different servers are isolated from each other, like old school forums. Having just one account allows you to follow and interact with anyone in this global decentralized social network.”

However, he also mentioned that users should do their own analysis before joining any particular server:

“Is it an organization that has a track record, is trustworthy, is likely to be around for a long time, but also has a moderation policy?”

He added:

“The ‘good ones,’ have rules against hate speech, and provide basic necessities like backups, so if one of the admins gets hit by a bus, the server does not disappear."

@ [email protected] @opendna Explaining Mastodon with the example of a feature you didn't know you wanted: Explaining Mastodon with the example of a feature you didn't know you wanted: https://t.co/CiFsMlrx1A

Rochko also mentioned that the platform has a list of vetted servers on its homepage, including instances that are queer-themed or focus on climate justice. The Mastodon Server Covenant promotes:

“active moderation against racism, s*xism, homophobia and transphobia.”

While many users are of the opinion that the platform is left-leaning, Rochko said that he only abided by his “basic beliefs” about social networks like “hate speech should not be allowed” during the creation of the network.

Netizens react to Mastodon traction amid Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

The shift towatds Mastodon amid Elon Musk's Twitter takeover left internet divided (Image via Getty Images)

As Elon Musk completed his takeover of Twitter following several months of speculation, the six-year-old decentralized social networking platform Mastodon showed sudden traction.

Reports suggest that several people have started looking for new online spaces for their daily musings amid Twitter’s new monetization plans, employee layoffs, and the possibility of new changes.

Amid the ongoing #twittermigration trend, several social media users took to the platform to share their thoughts on the decentralized app.

Kevin Bird @thebirdmaniac Y’all twitter isn’t looking good, I’ve got a pretty sweet server set up in the deep corners of mastodon. It’s called amontillado.cellar… why don’t you come down and check it out Y’all twitter isn’t looking good, I’ve got a pretty sweet server set up in the deep corners of mastodon. It’s called amontillado.cellar… why don’t you come down and check it out

🤦‍♂️ Andrew James Carter @Carter_AndrewJ



No one was more skeptical than I - but his decisions this week have shown he really *can* put a social network on the path to unprecedented success.



Specifically Mastodon. I can admit when I'm wrong and I was wrong about @elonmusk No one was more skeptical than I - but his decisions this week have shown he really *can* put a social network on the path to unprecedented success.Specifically Mastodon. I can admit when I'm wrong and I was wrong about @elonmusk.No one was more skeptical than I - but his decisions this week have shown he really *can* put a social network on the path to unprecedented success.Specifically Mastodon.

Howard Mittelmark @HMittelmark With all the talk about migrating to mastodon, I'm starting to picture myself as a tribal elder who realizes he has already made his last migration as he watches everyone pack up their furs and babies and earthenware pots and start traveling south ahead of the advancing glacier. With all the talk about migrating to mastodon, I'm starting to picture myself as a tribal elder who realizes he has already made his last migration as he watches everyone pack up their furs and babies and earthenware pots and start traveling south ahead of the advancing glacier.

Kory Bing @korybing I don’t even know what half these platforms people are saying they’re moving to are. I’m 38 now. I’d rather go back to deviantart than figure out how mastodon or cohost work. If you need me I’ll be on tumblr looking at fanart of sad middle aged men. I don’t even know what half these platforms people are saying they’re moving to are. I’m 38 now. I’d rather go back to deviantart than figure out how mastodon or cohost work. If you need me I’ll be on tumblr looking at fanart of sad middle aged men.

@ [email protected] @RachelCleves Today's pitch for #Mastodon : more than 300 historians have migrated to the platform, along with lots of other scholars. Today I saw an uptick in editors and journalists. My timeline is now more diverse than it was here. And there are NO OWNERS NO ADS AND NO FASCISTS. Today's pitch for #Mastodon: more than 300 historians have migrated to the platform, along with lots of other scholars. Today I saw an uptick in editors and journalists. My timeline is now more diverse than it was here. And there are NO OWNERS NO ADS AND NO FASCISTS.

chanda.substack.com prescod-weinstein @IBJIYONGI Mastodon will never be able to provide the public forum that Twitter does. That’s obvious. Mastodon will never be able to provide the public forum that Twitter does. That’s obvious.

Glitch 💻😺 @glitchfur If you are looking for an alternative to Twitter: There isn't.

FB and Twitter dominate social media and there isn't room for anyone else. Not even Google could compete.

Don't criticize other projects like cohost or Mastodon for not being a "replacement." They're not trying to be. If you are looking for an alternative to Twitter: There isn't.FB and Twitter dominate social media and there isn't room for anyone else. Not even Google could compete.Don't criticize other projects like cohost or Mastodon for not being a "replacement." They're not trying to be.

As conflicting reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Elon Musk will address the growing traction of Mastodon amid his Twitter takeover in the days to come.

Poll : 0 votes