Who owns Rap Snacks? Mattel sues company over Nicki Minaj themed 'Barbie-que' chips

Mattel Inc., best known for Hot Wheels, Fisher Price and Barbie toys, is suing Rap Snacks for creating a bag of chips inspired by Mattel’s long-standing Barbie trademark. Along with the Barbie brand on the snack packet, Nicki Minaj also made an appearance on the same.

Rap Snacks has launched its latest “Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Chips” with a picture of Nicki Minaj wearing a pink wig and a pink t-shirt. It's no surprise that the Tusa rapper was included in the Brabie-inspired collaboration, as the singer calls herself “Barbie.” Her fans are called The Barbz as well.

According to Reuters, Mattel Inc. filed documents over the weekend claiming that the organization launched the “Barbie-Que” Honey Truffle Potato Chips, which includes the word “Barbie” without Mattel’s “authorization and prior knowledge.”

The toy brand also stated that the “blatant and intentional use of Mattel’s trademark” will make customers assume that Rap Snacks released the product along with Mattel and its Barbie brand, which is “false association” that is “enhanced further.” Along with calling for infringement for the use of the trademarked “Barbie” word, Mattel Inc. also claimed that Rap Snacks used the “imagery and colors that are associated with the Barbie brand.”

Mattel Inc. also revealed that they attempted to get in touch with the organization immediately after the infringement. However, they were unable to resolve the issue.

Nicki Minaj is not being sued.

Who owns Rap Snacks?

The popular brand was founded by James Lindsay, who is also the CEO of the company. The Philadelphia-native studied at Cheyney University and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing.

Following graduation, the self-proclaimed snack food connoisseur worked as a manager for Johnson Products and Warner-Lambert. He then levered his background to work in the packaged food industry and eventually founded Rap Snacks Inc. in 1994. The brand is best known for featuring hip-hop musicians on the snack covers.

A few popular artists who were featured on the cover include Meek Mill, Master P, Mack 10, Big Tymers and Yung Joc among others. Not all celebrities were a fan of the flavors created by the company, but they grew to love it. Speaking of Fetty Wap’s initial hesitation in coming aboard with his honey jalapeño chips, Lindsay said:

“With the Fetty Wap situation, Wap wanted the honey barbecue by itself, he didn’t want Honey Jalapeño. Now he loves that flavor too. It’s like, guys, you perform, this is what I do. Let me do what I do, I won’t let you down.”

The snacks are sold across 40 cities around the U.S. and their headquarters are located in Atlanta, which Lindsay refers to as the “mecca of hip-hop.”

Speaking of Lindsay’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj, he told People magazine:

“Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap. You’re talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip-hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well. It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership.”

Nicki Minaj has not listed herself as a defendant in Mattel Inc’s lawsuit.

