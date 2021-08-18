Who is Paris Dylan? Don Mclean's 27-year old girlfriend steals the show at Hollywood Walk of Fame 

"American Pie" singer Don McClean was all smiles in Hollywood, California with his girlfriend Paris Dylan, as he received a star on the Walk of Fame on August 16. The date marked the 50th anniversary of the aforementioned classic song which he is now forever associated with.

The 75-year-old took to Instagram sharing his gratitude. He remarked:

“This is an honor I get to share with friends, fans, and whoever walks down Hollywood Boulevard.”

Don McClean was joined by his 27-year-old girlfriend Paris Dylan. The pair have been dating for five years and seem to be going strong. The singer had told People magazine:

“She (Paris Dylan) is the most wonderful person that I have ever known. I think of her when I sing a lot of my songs.”

He continued:

“I'm honoured to have her as a girlfriend and a partner and we have no plans to ever break up. We are going to stay together and ride this pony as long as we can.”

McClean was previously married to his first wife Carol for 10 years which unfortunately ended in divorce in 1972. He tied the knot again with Patrisha Shnier in 1987 which ended in a messy divorce in 2016 amid accusations of domestic violence. The New-York native singer pleaded guilty to the charges dropped against him.

Who is Paris Dylan?

Paris Dylan is an American model who gained notoriety after appearing in a Catfish episode in 2017. She is rumored to have begun dating the Vincent singer in 2016. The 27-year-old internet personality was born in California, United States.

On Dylan’s Facebook, she described herself as a Californian model and a 60s music lover. The verified Instagram model boasts over 518k followers on the platform. Don McClean often posts several pictures on his Instagram account of the model and their tours abroad.

Paris Dylan took to Instagram to congratulate McClean for his Walk of Fame star. She wrote:

“Proud is an understatement…. Donny deserves the world and more..”

Dylan is also active on TikTok, where she has over 480,000 followers and has amassed more than 2.4 million likes.

Also Read: What is Daniel Craig's net worth? Exploring the James Bond star's fortune as he reveals his children won't inherit his millions

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul