Who is Park Se-jeong? Meet the confident Netflix star appearing in Single’s Inferno season 2

Netflix's Single’s Inferno is a famous South Korean reality TV dating show that premiered its second season earlier this month on the streaming giant.

Season 2 of Single's Inferno has so far released four episodes and has already gotten viewers hooked and eagerly awaiting the remaining episodes. Among the 12 young hot singles who have appeared on the show is Park Se-jeong, who is "confident" in her looks and "rarely loses."

Netflix's Single’s Inferno season 2 is a reality TV dating show that revolves around 12 young and hot single contestants who have arrived on a deserted island to find their perfect match. Unlike other dating series where the contestants are surrounded by luxury, the same will not take place here. The contestants live in a tent and have to cook their own meals with the basic amenities provided to them.

They must compete in difficult tasks in order to win a luxurious private date with a contestant of their choice. The contestants are also not allowed to share much personal information about themselves.

Apart from their name, they aren't allowed to share any other details about themselves, be it their job or even their age until they go to paradise. Contestants have to find their perfect match by using their charm and personality. Contestants who match get to go to paradise on a fancy date for a day, where they can spend more time getting to know each other.

So far in the series, most of the contestants who have arrived on the island have been on a date to paradise, with the exception of Park Se-jeong. Although she claims to be confident and rarely loses when it comes to the man she loves, the Netflix star has not matched with the partner of her choice not once, but twice.

Park Se-jeong from Single’s Inferno season 2 is a professional model

According to Gossip Next Door, Park Se-jeong is rumored to be around 25. She has over 80k followers on her Instagram page and is a professional model for KPLUS, a modeling agency.

During her introduction in Single’s Inferno, Park shared that since she often works out and doesn't miss the gym, and is confident about her looks. She also revealed that she was looking for someone who would take care of her and rarely lost when it came to the man she was interested in.

When the series first premiered, Park Se-jeong was interested in Yoong-jae and wanted to go to paradise with him. Sadly, she was let down after he didn't choose her and instead chose Choi Seo-eun to go to paradise with.

In episode four of Single’s Inferno season 2, when viewers were introduced to Kim Jin-young, Park Se-jeong wanted to see if they connected. She even went on a long walk by the beach to have a private conversation with him. But when it came to choosing a date, he didn't choose Park Se-jeong and instead went with Shin Seul-ki.

Park was hurt by it, but quickly decided to move on. When it comes to her social media presence, she often uploads posts from her modeling gigs and collaborations. She also uploads pictures of herself working out and traveling. According to her latest Instagram post, she spent Christmas in Seoul, Korea.

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream on Netflix. Episodes 5 and 6 will be released on Tuesday at 3 am ET on the streaming giant.

