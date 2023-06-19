Who was Patrick Guzman married to? Tributes pour in as 90's teen star dies aged 55

Filipino-Canadian actor Patrick Guzman, the 1990s teenage heartthrob, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 55. As per several news reports, Guzman died on June 15, 2023, in Toronto due to a heart attack. The news of his passing was first announced by comedian-singer Ogie Alcasid on his Facebook and Instagram handles, which have since been deleted.

According to the news outlet Inquirer.net, Alcasid wrote in the since-deleted post:

“Here you are Pat Guzman with Michael V. and Anjo Yllana in our younger years doing our photo shoot for our blockbuster hit ‘Mama’s Boys 2.' So shocked and sad that you have gone to heaven so suddenly. Rest now brother. I will always remember the wonderful times we had while filming so many movies together. Be with Jesus.”

The news of his death was later confirmed by Guzman's wife, Liezle Guzman, on her private Instagram handle on June 19. As per media outlet Pep, she wrote:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Patrick Guzman on June 15, 2023, in his 56th year. Deeply missed by his devoted wife Liezle, and his loving children Aiden, Aerielle, and JAM. Patrick is survived by his mother Jesusa, siblings Theresa (Dave), Beuna, Christine (Scott), and Michael. Predeceased by his father Carlos Guzman (1999)."

Friends and family remembered Patrick Guzman

After the news of Patrick Guzman's sudden demise went viral, friends and family members paid tribute to him. Actress and film director Beverly Vergel took to her Facebook handle to share a picture from BROmance the Movie where Guzman starred as the lead.

In a series of posts, Vergel remembered Guzman. Calling him a "brother, fellow actor, and friend," she wrote:

"You are one of the kindest, most sincere, gentlest of souls of a gentleman. You deserve all the superlatives and more. I'm sure all who know you will be so sad that you're back in heaven joining your league of angels because a man like you is so rare."

As per Manila Times, community journalist Tess Cusipag remembered her "dear friend" in a statement.

"Another beautiful soul has gone to the great beyond. A dear friend, a former famous actor in the Philippines, Patrick Guzman. You are now at peace and may it comfort the family and relatives that others care and deeply sympathized."

Photographer Jemelyn Dela Cruz also sent condolences to Guzman's family. According to the publication, she wrote:

"I remember when you used to come to our store in and out and just happy to be around Filipinos. I was shocked the first time I met you was in our kitchen. My family loved you and we know you are in a better place now. My condolences to the whole family."

Others also remembered the teen heartthrob in their social media posts. Some of the tributes are:

Dale Villar Acelar @dalevillar Sad to hear about #patrickguzman a friend and fellow actor during my time in the Philippines. Sad Day, RIP my friend Sad to hear about #patrickguzman a friend and fellow actor during my time in the Philippines. Sad Day, RIP my friend https://t.co/rSAqBCIsTW

Sharmaine Arnaiz @sharmaine7 We will always remember you Patrick , praying for your soul and for your family,loving husband n father to his kids , gone too soon. #patrickGuzman We will always remember you Patrick , praying for your soul and for your family,loving husband n father to his kids , gone too soon. #patrickGuzman https://t.co/5Ia9IVeT88

Ruel Mendoza @mydeeds 🏻 Rest in peace to one of the nicest actors we’ve met when we were starting as an entertainment writer in the ‘90s, #PatrickGuzman . You will be missed… #RIPPatrickGuzman Rest in peace to one of the nicest actors we’ve met when we were starting as an entertainment writer in the ‘90s, #PatrickGuzman. You will be missed… #RIPPatrickGuzman 🙏🏻 https://t.co/QlpomzPqRm

Screenshot of a Twitter user remembering Guzman. (Photo via @inquirerdotnet/Twitter)

Some of Guzman's acting credits include Una Kang Naging Akin, Ikaw, and Kung Ako Na Lang Sana. No other details are known as of writing related to Patrick Guzman's death.

