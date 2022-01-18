Who is Patrick Mullen from ‘Too Hot To Handle’? Hawaiian model can play four instruments

Patrick Mullen is a 29-year-old professional model from Hawaii and will be joining the cast of Too Hot To Handle Season 3. The Netflix series will have ten contestants eyeing the prize money worth $200,000.

Mullen is all set to charm the show’s ladies as well as the audience with his skills. In the series’ introductory clip, the Honolulu hunk has mentioned multiple qualities about him.

Apart from being a model, he is also an actor. He is passionate about music, thus, plays four instruments and even sings. He is also an athlete who has played five different sports in high school.

Furthermore, he is adventurous and enjoys jumping off cliffs. Mullen is a self-proclaimed bartender who throws huge parties and in fact, people pay him to do so.

He further said:

“What you see is what you get, I’m just an island boy doing mediations, really manifesting my goals of what I want. I got Hawaiian love all over me.”

Patrick Mullen is signed to top modeling agency

Mullen’s Instagram is filled with pictures of his portfolio. The new reality star is signed to IMG Models, a top modeling agency that has worked with Tyra Banks and Kate Moss in the past.

He is a part of almost all the social networking sites like Twitter and Snapchat. Mullen is also on YouTube, TikTok and OnlyFans. The latter account is only accessible to 18 and above due to sensitive content.

In personal life, he is close to his parents, Brian and Erma Mullen. While there’s a picture of him with Brian wishing Father’s Day, the contestant’s mother is often seen in the comment section of Mullen’s posts.

Meanwhile, Mullen will appear on Too Hot To Handle where he’ll be seen playing guitar and singing for fellow contestant Georgia Hassarati. The trailer also showed that Stevan Ditter will also try to impress Hassarati.

All about ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Too Hot To Handle Season 3 will also welcome Izzy Fairthorne, Holly Scarfone, Truth, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, Beaux Raymond, Harry Johnson, and Jazlyn “Jazz” Holloway.

The creators of the dating series have doubled their prize money this season, therefore, the stakes are pretty high for the contestants. They will lose money if they break the rules of “celibacy.”

The show will premiere Wednesday, January 19, on Netflix. Only paid subscribers can watch the show, however, first-time users can opt for a one month free-trial.

