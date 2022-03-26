Who is Paul Khoury? All about Ashley Greene's husband as couple set to welcome first child together

The Twilight Saga star Ashley Greene is set to welcome her first child with her husband, Paul Khoury.

The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself and her husband, along with a message for him. Her caption reads:

"I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby."

Meanwhile, Khoury shared a picture of himself and his wife with an ultrasound of their yet-to-be-born child. The entrepreneur and actor wrote in the caption:

"I’ve never been more in love with you and I’m so ready for this next chapter in our lives. Thank you giving me the best gift in the world @ashleygreene."

What is known about Ashley Greene's husband, Paul Khoury?

Paul Khoury is an Australian media personality, actor, and musician. He entered the entertainment industry in the early 2000s. At the time, he was reportedly the lead bassist of a Melbourne-based band called Gravel.

In 2002, popular Asian women's magazine Cleo presented him with the Bachelor of the Year award. A year later, he appeared on Australian TV shows Blue Heelers and Razor Eaters.

In the late 2000s, Khoury worked on multiple projects as a co-host and commentator. In 2006, he commentated for FOX8's Crown Australian Celebrity Poker Challenge. He also hosted the Seven Network's Miss World Australia.

From 2006 to 2007, the Australian native served as the announcer on 17 episodes of Bert's Family Feud.

Khoury was part of numerous foreign projects following his departure from Bert's Family Feud.

In 2009, the television personality served as the presenter for Australian Poker Hero, which made him a renowned name in the poker world. He was also the lead presenter on the Asia Pacific Poker Tour. After this stint, he received many offers to host poker events.

According to his IMDb profile, Khoury has also directed and produced his own short film projects. In 2016, he directed The Darkness, which featured horror, sci-fi, and thriller elements.

Khoury is also an entrepreneur and co-founded an NFT collection firm, Fridgits, along with his wife.

Paul Khoury and Ashley Greene have been rumored to be together since 2013 and got engaged in December 2016. The couple got married in San Jose, California, on July 6, 2018.

