Paul Walter Hauser is a notable name in the Hollywood industry. Having been credited with almost thirty TV shows and movies, the comedian, actor, and musician is quite popular amongst the masses.

Besides his flourishing career, he also receives love from audiences for his personal life, excerpts of which people get to see quite frequently, courtesy of his active social media presence.

His Instagram page is filled with pictures of his wife, Amy Boland Hauser, and their two sons, Harris Boland Hauser and Jonah Maverick Hauser.

With the awards season at its peak, Paul Walter Hauser has made sure that he brings his wife along to almost every one of them. The couple's latest outing was at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024.

How did Paul Walter Hauser meet his wife?

Paul Walter Hauser met his now-wife on Hinge, a dating application. The two began chatting on the application back in 2019 and then eventually decided to meet. On meeting, the two hit it off instantly, as both were able to create an impression on one another, the actor shared in an episode of the Dad Tired podcast back in March 2023.

The actor also divulged some more details about the couple's first date and revealed that while Amy was dressed appropriately for it, he was not. Instead, he was dressed in some baggy, cheap shorts and a sleeveless T-shirt. However, that did not seem to matter, as the actor revealed that the two continued to go on dates after their initial meeting.

Later on, the two met each other's parents, and then on July 23, 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two got married.

The couple welcomed their first son, Harris Boland Hauser, on April 21, 2021. Their second son, Jonah Maverick Hauser, was born on April 1, 2023.

The couple does not shy away from expressing their love to each other on their social media platforms. On January 10, 2024, Paul uploaded a picture of the two and said:

"So grateful to have this babe on my arm. I love you, Angel Girl."

To which Amy replied :

"Love you, HBL!"

What does Paul Walter Hauser's wife Amy Boland Hauser do?

Besides the information provided by Paul Walter Hauser himself, not much is known about his wife, Amy Boland Hauser. However, a deep dive into the internet will lead you to her IMDb page, where she is credited as a producer for the 2022 film The Tiger Rising.

Her LinkedIn profile provides further insight into her career. In the "About" section on the job searching platform, Amy writes about her achievements so far. It reads:

"Experienced Event Director with a demonstrated history of working in the non-profit organization management industry. Skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Event Management, Volunteer Management, Strategic Partnerships, and Media Relations. Strong business development professional graduated from Valdosta State University."

She also listed several other experiences she has had. This includes working as a kindergarten teacher at Hand-in-Hand Primary School, troupe Assistant Director, Junior Troupe Director & Group Choreographer at Thomasville Music & Drama Troupe, Pre-Kindergarten & Special Needs Teacher at J. Michael Conley School at SouthWood, Events Coordinator at Inside Out Nation, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Project Backyard, Tour Marketing at sixstepsrecords, Business Development Executive at The Crescendo Foundation & Thomasville Pictures, and Associate Producer at The Tiger Rising.

Paul Walter Hauser's latest work includes the animated movie Orion and the Dark, in which he voiced Dark's character.