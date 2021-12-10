Who is Pete Chatmon? All about Kelly McCreary's husband as couple welcome first child together

Kelly McCreary, age 40, with husband Pete Chatmon, welcomed their first baby girl named Indigo Wren Chatmon into the world.

Director Pete Chatmon, age 44, and Kelly McCreary met on the set of 'Grey's Anatomy' and started dating in 2017, after which they got married in 2019 and soon decided to start a family.

She added:

'Emotionally, it has been a roller coaster, of course.'

They welcomed Indigo quite a few weeks early into the world but have revealed that she is home in healthy form.

Kelly revealed that they had planned a lovely, intimate home birth, but since her water broke several weeks early, she ended up rushing to the hospital. After the birth, Indigo had to be put in the NICU, but soon after that she was brought home happy and healthy.

Looking at the positive side, Kelly McCreary mentioned that because of the premature birth, she was able to go back to work in time and shoot the midseason finale.

All about Pete Chatmon

Pete Chatmon is a well-known director who has contributed his work in the episodes of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant', Insecure, Silicon Valley, Love Life, and even ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy' . Chatmon's career began in 2001 with the Sundance selection of his NYU thesis film, '3D', starring Kerry Washington.

His other prominent works include the narrative podcast, Wednesday Morning, which engaged voters during the 2020 election.

Chatmon was nominated for a 2007 Best Independent Feature, he has received several awards for his excellence including, Black Reel Award, Honorary Mention Audience Award at the 2006 Urbanworld Film Festival, and a New Visions Special Jury Prize at the 2006 Bahamas International Film Festival.

Kelly McCreary calls Pete the "best" husband

Kelly, in an interview with People, admitted that Chatmon is the best husband; who supports her every step, as they both go through this new chapter in their lives.

Kelly McCreary also mentioned that Chatmon was the one who initially wanted to start a family more than she did and it took some persuading because of the career goals she wanted to achieve before hitting motherhood.

Kelly McCreary commented:

"I'm very lucky to have a partner who is just rah, rah, eager for this child to come into our life and find out all of the ways that being parents will disrupt and challenge everything that we have planned."

She further explained:

"But because we are doing it together, we will be able to roll with it. And because this child is so desired and so loved, whatever happens will be the right thing, and we'll make it work."

She later ended her interview by saying that with a lovely husband by her side and a baby girl, she is besieged by blessings.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider