Who is Peter Kurland? Academy member resigns as Oscars 2022 controversy intensifies

Peter Kurland, a four-time Oscar nominee best known for his decades-long collaboration with the Coen brothers, has announced his intention to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The decision comes in protest of the organization's controversial decision not to broadcast eight categories live during the Oscars broadcast, including film editing, original score, and best sound. Peter Kurland made it known to The Hollywood Reporter, who first reported his resignation, by saying,

“I can’t imagine a purpose for staying in an organization that doesn’t respect my craft anymore. I tried to resign today, and they sent me back an email asking me to hold off until next week.”

All about Peter Kurland as he resigns from The Academy

Peter Franklin Kurland is an American sound mixer who was born in 1958 in Nashville. He worked on Walk the Line, The Ladykillers, Intolerable Cruelty, Men in Black, Wild Wild West, and O Brother, and Where Art Thou? as a boom operator and sound mixer.

He received two Grammy Awards for O Brother, Where Art Thou? and a BAFTA Award and another CAS Award for Walk the Line. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for Walk the Line.

He won the CAS prize for No Country for Old Men in 2008 and was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing and a BAFTA award. He won the CAS award and was nominated for the BAFTA and Best Sound Oscar for the film True Grit in 2011.

Peter Kurland has worked on every Coen Brothers picture for the last 25 years and is a frequent collaborator. He also worked on several Barry Sonnenfeld films, including Men in Black I, II, and III.

In 2014, he was nominated for the CAS award, the BAFTA award, and the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for Inside Llewyn Davis. His most recent credits include Joel Coen's Oscar-nominated The Tragedy of Macbeth.

He and his wife, Shannon Wood, also own The Darkhorse Theater in Nashville.

What is the controversy regarding Oscars 2022?

Lost In Film @LostInFilm A terrible decision. The Academy should not do this with any category. It’s really disrespectful to all the Oscar nominees hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n… A terrible decision. The Academy should not do this with any category. It’s really disrespectful to all the Oscar nominees hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n… https://t.co/4vvtVpfOXy

The Academy plans to deliver the Oscars for documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original soundtrack, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound inside the Dolby Theater beginning at 4.00 pm, one hour before the broadcast on March 27.

They will tape and edit acceptance remarks for the live telecast that follows. The decision comes after ABC's Oscar show in 2021 received historically low ratings. Prior attempts to speak with the Academy about its judgment, according to Peter Kurland, were met with silence.

In the aftermath of the televised proposal, Peter Kurland will be the second known Academy member to resign. Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer and longtime partner with Martin Scorsese, resigned from the Academy in protest of the idea on March 5, 2022.

The Oscars 2022 will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET.

