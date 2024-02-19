Who was Peter Reckell on Days of Our Lives? Character, family life, and more explored

Peter Reckell, the American actor from Elkhart, Indiana, was born on May 7, 1955, and gained fame as the legendary character Bo Brady in Days of Our Lives. He took the first step of his acting career at Boston Conservatory and obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theater.

Peter Reckell began playing the character of Bo Brady in Days of Our Lives in 1983, and it has had a profound impact on viewers over the years. He has played the character on and off for 30 years (1983-1987, 1990-1992, 1995-2012).

Rick Reckell showed that the character was tough and stubborn, thus relatable to fans on some deeper level. He made sure that Brady would be remembered for a long time. As Bo Brady, Rick Reckell achieved stardom on a global scale even though he started with daytime TV.

Peter Reckell's character arc as Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso in Days (Image via NBC/Peacock)

While working on the soap, Peter Reckell played the role of Bo Brady, a character with a complicated history. Bo was born to Caroline Brady and Victor Kiriakis but was brought up by Caroline and Shawn Brady. In the course of the show, Bo confronts many issues, such as love, death, and family problems.

Bo Brady's interactions with Hope Williams and Carly Manning are one of the main plot lines of the show. They've had their fair dose of love, problems, and drama, resulting in some intense storylines that have kept the viewers gripped on Bo's emotional ride.

Besides this, Bo's complex relationships with his dad, Victor, and the Bradys have proved how devoted and loyal he is to his family. The character develops and deals with his inner conflicts as Bo has a hard time with the bad guys and finally finds a way to grow as a human being.

Actor Peter Reckell's portrayal of Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives won the hearts of many fans. He was so charming in that role that even today, his character exudes an undeniable charm.

Days of Our Lives star Peter Reckell's family and personal life

Peter Reckell tied the knot with singer Kelly Moneymaker in 1998. The couple gave birth to their beloved daughter, Sloan Loden, in 2007. Before Moneymaker, Peter Reckell was married to Dale Kristien. Their relationship lasted from 1987 to 1991. However, there is no particular similarity between his personal life and the long-lasting soap opera storyline of relationships.

Reckell didn't just stick to the screen for his acting career. He also showed up in popular TV shows like Knots Landing (1979) and Venice the Series (2009). This proved he could handle different types of roles in various entertainment mediums.

Final thoughts

For decades, Peter Reckell portrayed Bo Brady in the Days of Our Lives and quickly became favored by the audience. The character has become an integral part of the show due to fans associating with his character.

Days of Our Lives fans can find current episodes exclusively on Peacock, with older seasons also available on select platforms and NBC airings depending on location.