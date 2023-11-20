Voice actor Peter Spellos recently died on November 19, 2023, at the age of 69. According to Deadline, he breathed his last at Francisca Hospice House and had been battling pancreatic cancer for a long time. Spellos was known for voicing Sky-Byte in the animated series, Transformers: Robots in Disguise.

Author and writer Joseph L Zbiegien paid tribute to Spellos on Facebook, and called him a "hilarious human bеing" as he said:

"I met him at Cinema Wasteland years ago, and he was the first guest to accept my friend request on Facebook and we used to talk often. In a year that I managed to get through my Cancer, he wasn't so lucky. Hе is a hilarious human bеing with a hugе hеart. Hе will bе missеd."

Peter is survived by his brother James, and further details about his death are yet to be revealed.

Peter Spellos gained recognition for voicing Sky-Byte in Transformers: Robots in Disguise in 2000

Peter Spellos lent his voice to multiple characters over the years. However, he was famous for voicing Sky-Byte in 39 episodes of Transformers: Robots in Disguise. According to The Statesman, he became popular among fans of the show in a short period of time and interacted with them during fan conventions.

During his appearance on Newb: The People's Nerd on YouTube in 2015, Peter Spellos revealed that Sky-Byte was one of his favorite characters to voice. He recalled his time on the show, saying:

"And thе guys writing and dirеcting it, arе good friеnds, and thеy'rе vеry kind to mе, and thеy wrotе mе a lot of grеat stuff. So, I truly loved doing Sky-Byte."

Sky-Byte is a Pedacon who belongs to the family of Robots in Disguise. He is also a poet and scholar, and a military general who can command armies and conquer different worlds. He is in charge of Predacon lackeys including Dark Scream, Gas Skunk, and Slapper and he hates the new Decepticons.

Transformers: Robots in Disguise premiered on April 5, 2000, and aired for 39 episodes until December 27 of the same year. It was a reboot of the Transformers franchise and was directed by Osamu Sekita.

Peter Spellos voiced multiple characters over the years

According to his biography on his official website, Peter Spellos went to Long Island University in New York. He was an Improvisation Director for The Comic Strip and a Guest Lecturer at St. John's University.

From 1984 onwards, Spellos served as the creative director for Who's On First Comedy Club in New York. He was also an acting coach at the Theatre 6470 in Hollywood from 1990 to 1993. Peter then joined as a faculty member of the Stella Adler Academy of Acting in 1995.

He was an Artistic Director of the Artists' Gym from 1997 to 1999. He then worked as an acting coach and career consultant in New York and Los Angeles from 1989 to 2015.

He voiced various characters in films like Billy Frankenstein (Bloodstone), Dinosaur Island (Turbo), Men in Black II (Captain Larry Bridgewater), and more. He was known for his work in several live-action projects, including Married... with Children (Elmo) and American Dreams (Gus).