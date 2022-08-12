Who is Phoebe Davis from Cosmic Love? Fashion model was bullied in her past for being overweight

Amazon Prime Video’s new dating show, Cosmic Love, was released on August 12. Four singles are ready to find their soulmate among 16 other singletons with the help of astrology. Phoebe Davis is one of the four singles on the show, and she represents the element fire from astrology.

Moreover, the astrologers guiding the singletons in their journey of finding love astrologically are authors Ophira and Tali Edut (a.k.a. The AstroTwins) and the mysterious Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer).

The official synopsis of the show on Amazon Prime reads:

In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, and Earth).

It continues to add:

Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?

Phoebe Davis from Cosmic Love owns a fitness blog called Flexing Phoebs

Born in Spokane, Washington, Phoebe Davis is a Scottsdale-based entrepreneur, fitness competitor, and model. She owns a fitness blog named Flexing Phoebs.

Davis experienced a lot of bullying and fat shaming when she was in school. Although she used her humor to overcome the relentless embarrassment every day, deep down, she felt unhappy, unhealthy, and uncomfortable in her own skin.

However, a significant change occurred in her life when her college-athlete boyfriend encouraged her to hit the gym. Furthermore, she got a membership at the YMCA, worked out every day, and changed her eating habits. As a result, she shed 30 pounds by the end of the year.

Upon seeing the positive change in her body, she began to work harder on herself. At one point in her fitness journey, she realized that she could inspire many people with her progress and encourage them to build healthier bodies with a positive mind and soul. That’s how she created Flexing Pheobs, her blog through which she speaks about fitness and health.

Also, on her blog, the Cosmic Love single has shared her vision that reads;

My dream is to help women all over the world become their best selves by teaching them how to flex their minds, their body, and their soul.

Also, the Cosmic Love single has expressed that leading an active lifestyle has its own setbacks, such as a lack of motivation. However, she has to overcome them to lead the healthy life that she has built for herself. Moreover, according to her, anyone starting their fitness journey should surround themselves with supportive people because it is crucial in making a significant lifestyle change.

Viewers can watch all the episodes of Cosmic Love on August 12 on Amazon Prime.

