Who play Brother Blood, Jinx, and Mother Mayhem in HBO Max's Titans Season 4?

DC's Titans is all set to return for a fourth season on HBO Max this week, bringing back all its familiar teenage characters along with some new unforeseen threats. The superhero show will have 12 episodes in its latest season - deviating from the 13-episode format of the previous seasons - and will be split into two parts.

The first part of the fourth season will premiere on November 3, 2022, with two episodes.

There are many things to be excited about in this new season, including the introduction of Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver), Superman's nemesis and Superboy's (Joshua Orpin) genetic parent. Luthor may emerge as the big bad this season.

Besides Lex, there are plenty of other new and interesting villains being introduced to the show this season. Key among them are: Mother Mayhem played by Franka Potente, Jinx played by Lisa Ambalavanar, and Brother Blood played by Joseph Morgan. All of these characters will pose a threat to the teen titans.

Titans season 4: Beyond Lex Luthor, a closer look at the actors playing the three new villains this season

Joseph Morgan as Brother Blood

This season, Joseph Morgan will portray Brother Blood, one of the primary antagonists of the Titans. His first look, which was posted quite some time ago, revealed a comic-accurate costume.

Morgan is one of the more experienced actors to join the cast of Titans, having attained global fame with his portrayal of Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson on The CW's The Vampire Diaries.

The British actor and director has also appeared in popular shows like Brave New World, Animal Kingdom, and The Originals. He began his acting career with an audition for the role of Tom Riddle in the Harry Potter series. He soon started doing supporting roles for films and eventually ended up in big roles in TV and cinema.

Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx

Lisa Ambalavanar will portray the role of Jinx, one of the more menacing villains from the DC comics. She may not match up to the level of Brother Blood and Lex Luthor but will pose a considerable threat to the heroes.

Born in Derby, England, Lisa Ambalavanar started her professional career with an episode of the BBC Two series Home Time in 2009. After several small appearances, she got her big break with the BBC daytime soap opera Doctors. This propelled her to global fame and acclaim.

Her other works include The A-List, Sleeping Beauty, and A View from the Bridge.

Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem

The fact that Mother Mayhem will be a very important character in Titans is evident, given that famed actress Franka Potente is portraying the role.

Potente is the star behind the critically acclaimed Run Lola Run, an era-defining film by Tom Twyker, which also won her a BAMBI Award for Best Actress. Her entire career is filled with awards and accolades.

JJ @WildeePatrol Franka Potente is a force to be reckoned with as #MotherMayhem , with a great and sad backstory. I only wish they just gave her a little bit more flair, but is given ample screen time Franka Potente is a force to be reckoned with as #MotherMayhem, with a great and sad backstory. I only wish they just gave her a little bit more flair, but is given ample screen time https://t.co/qI82uQgBZo

Born in Münster, West Germany, Potente began her acting career with Nach Fünf im Urwald, which was enough to set her career in the right direction.

She went on to star in many critically and commercially important films and shows like The Conjuring 2, Shanghai, Blow, Am I Beautiful? The Sinking of the Laconia, and American Horror Story.

The fourth season of Titans will premiere on November 3, 2022, on HBO Max. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes