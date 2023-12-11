Who played Amy Grant in I Can Only Imagine? Explained

Nicole DuPort brings the Christian music icon Amy Grant to life in the 2018 film, I Can Only Imagine. Hailing from Northern California, DuPort's journey from a theater in Berkeley to sharing the screen with Dennis Quaid showcases her commitment and creative talent.

The movie dives deep into the incredible story behind the most popular Christian radio song, I Can Only Imagine. The title is more than just a biographical film; it takes a powerful look at faith, music, and personal development.

DuPort's character is a clear example of the power of inspirational music.

Everything to know about Nicole DuPort's role in I Can Only Imagine

Nicole DuPort's acting journey took off when she stumbled upon an audition flyer. She rose to fame after playing musician Amy Grant in I Can Only Imagine. During a chat with StarCentral Magazine, DuPort looked back on her journey in the industry and said:

"I was a big fan of Amy’s when I was growing up, so it was a tremendous honor to play her."

The movie is based on a true story and focuses on Bart Millard, lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe. The film highlights how music and mentorship can change a person's life. As the movie goes on, fans get to see how much DuPort captures the essence of Grant's kindness and humility.

Is the movie I Can Only Imagine based on a true story?

Expand Tweet

Yes, I Can Only Imagine is rooted in real-life events. The film centers on Bart Millard, MercyMe's lead singer, and delves into Millard's tumultuous relationship with his abusive father. This tense dynamic acted as a catalyst for the creation of the band's famous song I Can Only Imagine.

The story unfolds in a real, genuine way, following Millard's life-changing journey and the powerful influence of his faith and music. It's directed by the Erwin Brothers and written by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle, with an amazing cast that includes Dennis Quaid, Trace Adkins, and Amy Grant.

This film achieved considerable success, grossing $86 million worldwide, as per Fresherslive.

Did Amy Grant really help Bart Millard?

Amy Grant had a huge influence on Bart Millard and MercyMe (Image via IMDb)

Amy Grant had a massive impact on Bart Millard and his Christian rock band, MercyMe. She initially had the rights to the song and planned on recording the track to release it as a single. However, she gave it back to Millard and the band, which marked a major point in their career. Speaking to Billboard about the same, Millard said:

"Amy said, ‘This is your song. You need to finish what you started."

After being moved by the power of Millard's song, Grant asked him to perform the song together on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Recalling the impact, Millard expressed to Billboard:

"She gave it back and changed our lives forever."

This collaboration didn't just highlight Grant's support for Millard but also changed his life and the direction of MercyMe.

I Can Only Imagine is available on several streaming platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, FuboTV, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV, YouTube, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV, and even AMC on Demand.