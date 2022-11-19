Who plays Daniel Solace in 1899? Meet Aneurin Barnard

Welsh musician-actor Aneurin Barnard, who plays the lead role of a mysterious man named Daniel Solace in the multi-lingual German suspense-horror period series 1899, has been getting a lot of positive responses from viewers for his portrayal of the intriguing and suspenseful character. The highly mind-bending series made its debut exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, November 17.

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have served as the creators for the series. The duo have also previously created the popular time-travel thriller Netflix series Dark. The creators of the series have acted as executive producers for 1899.

The official synopsis for 1899, released by Netflix, reads as:

"On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark."

Ever since the show was released on the streaming platform, it has been getting quite the attention from audiences all across the world, especially for the engrossing acting performances by the lead actors and the riveting character arcs of the series.

Learn all about Aneurin Barnard who plays Daniel Solace in 1899

A 35-year-old actor from Wales, Aneurin Barnard first stepped into his acting career with the role of Young Jonathan in the 2003 TV series Jacob's Ladder. However, the actor came into the spotlight after his portrayal of the pivotal character Richard III in the 2013 limited series The White Queen.

Barnard is best known for portraying the role of Dylan Parker in the 2012 movie Elfie Hopkins, Claude in the 2013 movie The Truth About Emanuel, Darnley in another 2013 movie Mary Queen of Scots, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the 2017 movie Interlude in Prague and Gibson in the critically acclaimed 2017 movie Dunkirk.

Over the years, the Welsh actor has also been a part of several other notable movies, including Ironclad, Hunky Dory, The Facility, Citadel, Trap for Cinderella, The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box, Bitter Harvest, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Dead In A Week (Or Your Money Back), The Goldfinch, Radioactive, and a few others.

Aneurin Barnard has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series and TV movies, entailing We'll Take Manhattan, Agatha Christie's Marple, Under Milk Wood, The Scandalous Lady W, Midsomer Murders, Peaky Blinders, The Pact, Moonfleet, Cilla, War & Peace, Thirteen, Barkskins, Sherwood, Doctors, Casualty, Killing Jesus, among others.

Apart from Barnard, the intriguing cast list for Netflix's 1899 also includes:

Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin/Singleton,

Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen,

José Pimentão as Ramiro,

Miguel Bernardeau as Ángel,

Isabella Wei as Ling Yi,

Yann Gael as Jérôme,

Gabby Wong as Yuk Je,

Mathilde Ollivier as Clémence, and

Rosalie Craig as Virginia Wilson.

Catch 1899, currently streaming only on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes