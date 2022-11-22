Who plays Dorothy Stratten in Welcome to Chippendales? Meet Nicola Peltz

In the upcoming Hulu drama series, Welcome to Chippendales, actress Nicola Peltz portrays the role of Canadian actress and Playboy Playmate, Dorothy Stratten. Stratten was reportedly killed when she was just 20, by her husband and manager, Paul Snider.

Nicola Peltz is a noted actress who's been a part of quite a few films and TV shows Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Last Airbender, and many more. In the new Hulu series about the Chippendales founder, Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee, Peltz appears in a guest role as Dorothy Stratten.

Nicola Peltz, who made her acting debut aged 11, will be seen as Dorothy Stratten in new drama series

Nicola Peltz was born on January 9, 1995, to entrepreneur Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner in Westchester County, New York.

When she was 11, Nicola Peltz made her acting debut in John Whitesell's comedy flick, Deck the Halls, starring Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick. Peltz played the role of Mackenzie in the film. She later appeared in another comedy film titled Harold, wherein she essayed the role of Becki.

One of Peltz's more memorable appearances came in M. Night Shyamalan's action-adventure flick, The Last Airbender. She was cast in the role of a teenage girl named Katara in the movie. Nicola Peltz later forayed into television, playing key roles in shows like Bates Motel, When the Streetlights Go On, and Inhumans.

Nicola Peltz looks stunning in the Welcome to Chippendales preview as Dorothy Stratten. The actress manages to capture the Playboy Playmate's charisma and charm with ease.

Over the years, numerous pop culture references have been made to Dorothy Stratten. Red Hot Chilli Peppers' iconic song Calfornication has a Stratten reference. Bryan Adams reportedly dedicated the song The Best Was Yet to Come to Dorothy Stratten.

Her life was the subject of two films, Death of a Centerfold: The Dorothy Stratten Story and Star 80.

A brief look at Welcome to Chippendales trailer, and more details

The trailer for Welcome to Chippendales has lead actor Kumail Nanjiani in the role of Somen ''Steve'' Banerjee. Nanjiani dominates the trailer with his imposing screen presence and distinctive style of humor.

It briefly sheds light on what led Banerjee to form the Chippendales, the ensuing success of the dance troupe, among other things. Although the series has elements of crime, the trailer maintains a more comic and lively tone.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Hulu Press:

''A sprawling true-crime saga, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.''

Apart from Nanjiani in the lead role, the series features numerous other actors in many critical roles. These include Annaleigh Ashford as Irene, Spencer Boldman as Lance McCrae, Robin de Jesús as Ray Colon, Juliette Lewis as Denise, and Dan Stevens as Paul Snider, among others.

Don't forget to watch Welcome to Chippendales on Hulu on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes