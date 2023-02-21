Who plays Maria in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us, adapted from the eponymous video game, has quickly become one of the most popular shows in the world with just six episodes. The most recent episode had a lot of drama and emotion and also introduced some pivotal plot points, which could prove to be decisive if the show continues to stick to the original storyline of the video game.

The sixth episode, which premiered on February 19, 2023, also expanded The Last of Us cast by introducing Tommy and Maria, two pivotal characters from the storyline. While Tommy was portrayed by Gabriel Luna, who also appeared in the very first episode of the show as the same character, Rutina Wesley took up the challenging role of Maria.

Wesley is well-known for her famous role in OWN's drama series, Queen Sugar.

Both Maria and Tommy will have a long-lasting impact on the show's storyline.

"I also was up for the challenge of playing her in my way": Rutina Wesley on playing Maria in The Last of Us

While The Last of Us did almost everything perfectly, the casting has to be one of the main reasons for the show's appeal. After curating Joel's (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (played by Bella Ramsay) characters, the show went on to set up a perfect supporting cast to propel the story forward.

Rutina Wesley is best known for her roles as Nova Bordelon on OWN’s Queen Sugar, and Tara Thornton on the HBO television series, True Blood. Her IMDb page also mentions several other crucial roles that she has played over her illustrious career. These include How She Move, 13 Sins, Last Weekend, Outsiders, Family Guy, The Walking Dead, and Arrow, among many others.

In Last of Us episode 6, Maria appeared as the leader of a settlement in Jackson, Wyoming, where Joel and Ellie end up meeting Tommy. She used to serve as an assistant district attorney in Omaha, Nebraska, before the outbreak, and was elected by the people of the colony in Wyoming to serve in a leadership role.

It is also revealed that Tommy and Maria are married and are expecting a child.

For Rutina Wesley, playing this character was hardly a piece of cake, but the actor decided to essay the role to perfection in her own style. Speaking about the same to EW, Wesley said:

"It's terrifying playing a character that's been established, even though it's a game...But I also was up for the challenge of playing her in my way and putting my energy on it to see what people would think of that."

She further added:

"Sometimes you can do an adaptation of something and it's a copy of a copy. Sometimes it's not so great...But I felt here with The Last of Us, they really have had a chance to fly with these storylines, even if they altered them a bit, because it's human people....I loved Maria, particularly because she's a born leader...She's fierce and she has this calm stillness to her that I love. She's the type of woman that I described like, if she smiles, you probably only see it with her eyes. She's not gonna give you full-blown Rutina red carpet teeth."

Maria and Tom will continue to be an important part of the series, which has already been renewed for a second season.

The first six episodes of The Last of Us are now streaming on HBO Max.

