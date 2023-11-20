Who plays Miss Maxine in Trolls Band Together? All to know about the voice behind

In the animated extravaganza Trolls Band Together, an enchanting new character appears onscreen as the unconventional marriage officiant for none other than King Gristle Jr. and Bridget. Voiced by the exceptionally talented RuPaul Charles, this distinctive character, Miss Maxine, brings a sense of charm and style to the cinematic festivities.

The audience is treated to a celebration of love, unity, and the power of embracing one's unique qualities as the vibrant world of Trolls comes alive.

Trolls Band Together surpasses the confines of conventional storytelling, becoming more than just an animated film with RuPaul's infectious energy and the presence of an excellent ensemble cast.

RuPaul Charles: The voice of Miss Maxine in Trolls Band Together

RuPaul Charles, who is famous for being a singer, actor, and the iconic host/judge of RuPaul's Drag Race, infuses Miss Maxine with a lively personality that deeply connects with viewers. The wedding ceremony in this film transforms into an impressive event, courtesy of RuPaul's distinct voice and captivating aura.

As the wedding progresses, the unexpected twists and turns keep viewers engaged and excited. RuPaul, in the role of Miss Maxine, takes the spotlight, while Trolls Band Together showcases a talented cast consisting of renowned figures in the entertainment industry.

The film combines the melodic tones of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, the comedic brilliance of Amy Schumer, and other talented cast members such as Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, and Zosia Mamet, creating a rich and elevated animated experience.

Who is the villain in Trolls Band Together?

In the animated extravaganza Trolls Band Together (2023) by DreamWorks, Amy Schumer voices the character Velvet, who emerges as the main antagonist. Velvet's brother Veneer joins her in their residence on Mount Rageous, where they hatch a sinister plot involving the kidnapping and exploitation of Floyd.

Floyd, a former member of the boy band Bro Zone, is targeted for his musical talents. She drains the essence of captured trolls and uses it as a perfume to advance her career, driven by her narcissistic desire for fame.

Velvet's complex personality shines through in her manipulation of her brother and her unwavering pursuit of recognition. It tells a visually stunning story about the consequences of Velvet's greed and the triumph of family relationships over a callous quest for glory.

What will Trolls Band Together be about?

A still from this animated film released in 2023 (Image via IMDb)

The film tells the story of Poppy and Branch, a couple who embark on a mission to save Floyd, one of Branch's brothers. The malevolent pop duo Velvet and Veneer have kidnapped Floyd, using troll magic to enhance their musical success.

Poppy encourages Branch to reunite with his former boy band, BroZone, which includes John Dory, Spruce, Clay, and Floyd, to save his brother. The movie includes a nostalgic NSYNC reunion, where they contribute new music to the soundtrack.

Known for its sweetness, vibrant colors, and charm, along with its exceptional voice cast and extravagant musical experience, Trolls Band Together has been given a PG rating due to some mild content.

This film can be enjoyed on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation and guarantees viewers a delightful combination of adventure, humor, and lively melodies.

RuPaul's portrayal of Miss Maxine in Trolls Band Together, not only brings charm but also highlights the film's dedication to embracing diversity and individuality.