WATCH: Alix Earle enjoying Beyonce’s concert in Miami with Camila Cabello

Alix Earle recently attended Beyonce's Renaissance Tour in Miami.

The TikTok star wore a black bodysuit with fur at the sides and paired it with black shorts. For shoes, she opted to put on bedazzled strappy heels. Earle uploaded various get-ready-with-me style videos where she shared the process of getting ready.

She also told her friends that she was extremely excited to attend the iconic singer's concert. Hence, she did not stop herself from uploading fun videos from the show.

Earle uploaded a TikTok video where she was seen dancing and singing along to Beyonce with another hit singer, Camila Cabello. The new graduate was in awe of Beyonce’s ability to sound flawless even during live performances. She wrote:

“This is live audio from the concert. Im still in disbelief that she is a real human.”

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios got on an 'embarrassing' video call

Braxton Berrios, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, made his debut in Alix Earle's TikTok video, sparking excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for updates on their alleged relationship.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios were first linked together in March 2023, when Earle posted a "Get Ready With Me" TikTok video, where she mentioned preparing for a sushi date with an unnamed man.

Later in April, Sophia Culpo, Braxton Berrios' ex-girlfriend, confirmed that she and Berrios had called it quits after two years of dating.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios were seen together on multiple occasions, sparking speculation among fans about their relationship status. In June, Earle and Berrios attended the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, New York, together. When asked if they were official, Earle stated:

"We're not even 'dating,' but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha"

Earle and Berrios made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 ESPY Awards, confirming their relationship. However, a source later revealed that they were not exclusive or official and wanted to keep things casual.

Although the couple has yet to share any official photos together, fans are hopeful that their recent appearance on TikTok is a sign of their growing connection.

Alix Earle, a popular TikTok star, recently completed her marketing studies at the University of Miami, further adding to her influence and reach. Despite the lack of official confirmation, fans continue to support the potential celebrity couple.

