Sophia Culpo's relationship with NFL receiver Braxton Berrios seems to have ended in heartbreak.

Weeks ago, Culpo, along with her sister Aurora, spoke about her breakup on TikTok. While she did not provide any details, it was certainly a sudden move that followers did not expect. In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Sophia went into details about her breakup with Berrios.

Apparently, the Miami Dolphins WR was dishonest. While the youngest Culpo sister did not delve into the details, she confirmed that it was a bad breakup on their part.

The user directly asked about the split, wondering if Sophia was able to speak about it now.

"I haven't addressed this because it's been really hard to come to terms with and process. I'll say that it didn't end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone's love and support so, so much. This community never fails to amaze me."

Often seen with her older sisters Olivia (engaged to 49ers star Christian McCaffrey) and Aurora, the youngest sister has developed her own career and following on social media.

Working with popular brands like Savage x Fenty, Sophia and Berrios were officially dating since 2021.

Sophia Culpo quoted 'divine protection'

A little while ago, Sophia Culpo took to Instagram to share a quote about 'divine protection'.

“Your intuition is the gift of divine protection, trust it more,” the quote read.

The breakup of Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios was confirmed by popular Instagram page Deuxmoi through their stories. The same Instagram page also claimed that the breakup took place after Berrios met with TikTok star Alix Earle.

Sophia Culpo and Berrios had met a couple of times before deciding to date. In fact, the model wasn't very well informed about football when she met the WR.

“He's a great teacher and has a lot of patience because I knew nothing about football before meeting him," Sophia told E! News.

In another post, Olivia Culpo also threw shade at her sister's breakup. While sharing photos of their combined vacation, she referred to Sophia as the third wheel amongst couples.

"Third wheelin and dealin @sophiaculpo," the former Miss Universe wrote.

Sophia responded:

"As they say, two is a crowd. 3 is a party."

Berrios is yet to make a comment on his split.

