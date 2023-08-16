Braxton Berrios' debut on Alix Earle's TikTok has fans rooting for celebrity duo - "He's a keeper for sure"

Just when fans were looking for signs that Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle were keeping in touch with each other, the TikTok star dropped an "embarrassing" screen recording of herself.

Alix Earle, who is allegedly dating Braxton Berrios, uploaded a TikTok video where she showed off her ballet skills. However, it was not a normal video, as fans noticed that the video was actually a screen recording of her call with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

She captioned the video:

"POV: You ft me & instead of sexy you get this."

The video showed her galloping around in her house while Berrios laughed out loud.

Fans loved their interaction on TikTok and wrote positive comments.

Fans were positively taken aback and were also happy to know that the two were still on speaking terms after rumors went around that Earle cheated on Berrios.

Alix Earle once directly addressed dating rumors surrounding her and Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle gracefully addressed the swirling speculations surrounding her alleged romance with NFL player Braxton Berrios. While stopping short of confirming an official entanglement, Earle took to her platform, sharing a video that showcased an intimate embrace and affectionate gestures with a gentleman believed to be Berrios.

The duo's repeated sightings, from vibrant music festivals to joyous gatherings with Earle's inner circle, have undoubtedly fueled conjectures. But the TikTok luminary has refrained from unveiling any snapshots that capture her and Berrios side by side.

This TikTok luminary, whose far-reaching influence commands a legion of admirers, recently achieved a significant milestone by completing her marketing studies at the prestigious University of Miami.

The fervent anticipation among her followers for a definitive revelation about their relationship status is palpable. Nevertheless, for the time being, the intricate dynamics of their connection persist within the realm of the unofficial.