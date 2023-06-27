TikTok star Alix Earle officially clears the air on Braxton Berrios dating rumors

It's official: Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle are a couple.

The 22-year-old TikTok sensation confirmed the news by posting a video of hugging and kissing a man in bed.

While the guy's face was covered, her followers concluded it was unmistakably the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

Earle's post led this fan to leave this comment.

Earle replied:

"We're not even 'dating' but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha"

Berrios and Earle left breadcrumbs about their relationship throughout the internet. First, a video from Earle's fan showed her and Berrios together. The fan approached Earle for a quick chat and a selfie.

Second, Braxton Berrios was spotted hanging out with Earle's friends. One of them, Natalie Gee, shared a group photo with the NFL wideout.

However, Alix Earle did not share photos of her and the six-year NFL veteran. She also mentioned that she happened to be in the same place where her friends were partying, even if she wasn't in their photos.

Third, Berrios and Earle shared a moment before she left for Ibiza. This trip is a treat for herself after finishing her marketing degree at the University of Miami.

She also referenced Berrios and threw shade at her ex, Tyler Wade, in the video below while preparing for the Palm Tree Music Festival.

The Monmouth, New Jersey, native said:

"But, obviously, I have to make my 'Get Ready With Me' videos, so he's listening to me scream right now. I have to tell you, though, it is so nice not having someone yell at you while making them."

There's also a video of them dancing during the festival.

Finally, Early shared another video wherein a guy held her thigh while pouring champagne, leading one fan to refrain from searching "Braxton Berrios hands."

Alix Earle has 5.4 million followers and 447.3 million likes on TikTok. She turned 22 in December 2022, while Berrios turned 27 in October last year.

Braxton Berrios came from a messy breakup

Before his relationship with Earle, Berrios dated Sophia Culpo, the sister of Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, who is engaged to running back Christian McCaffrey.

But while Earle and Wade ended their relationship on good terms, Culpo and Berrios' companionship ended the opposite way.

Culpo posted in an Instagram story:

“I haven’t addressed this because it’s been really hard to come to terms with and process. I’ll say that it didn’t end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system, and I appreciate everyone’s love & support so so much. This community never fails to amaze me.”

Deuxmoi, the popular Instagram page devoted to celebrity rumors, confirmed the breakup.

Braxton Berrios was seen with Earle not long after his separation from Culpo.

