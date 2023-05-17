Braxton Berrios pictured partying with rumored girlfriend Alix Earle’s friends in Miami 

Following his breakup with Olivia Culpo, Braxton Berrios was immediately linked to TikTok star Alix Earle.

As rumors were fueled, the Miami Dolphins WR was seen hanging out with Earle and her friends. Starting out with a couple of outings, he was also seen hanging out with her friends in Miami. With Earle studying in Miami, Berrios was in the same city as the influencer.

As per a recent post, he seems to have enjoyed with the group at their recent graduation party.

Natalie Gee, who seems to be one of Earle's friends, shared some photos of them partying late in the night. While there was no photo of Berrios with the Tiktok star, he did enjoy his time with the group.

Earle commented on Gee's post:

"Scary".

Braxton Berrios parties in Miami (Image credit: @natalie__gee IG)

According to Earle's posts, she was at the same club even if she didn't appear in her friend's photos. It could be possible that they hung out together, not yet sharing the photos they took together.

A few days ago, a fan spotted them together at a restaurant in Miami. She even captured a video on TikTok, approaching the rumored couple for a chat.

Furthermore, they apparently even attended the Miami Grand Prix together. While they did not share any new photos together, Berrios and Earle seemed to have hung out at the same places.

Sophia Culpo claimed 'broken trust' after her breakup with Braxton Berrios

Culpo and Braxton Berrios' breakup was confirmed by the Culpo Sister. She posted a TikTok with her sisteer Aurora, referring to themselves as single. Their third sister, Olivia, is currently engaged to San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

However, in a recent QnA on her Instagram, Sophia went on to address her recent breakup. While she did not divulge into details, she was open about the breakup, and how her trust was broken in the end:

"I haven't addressed this because it's been really hard to come to terms with and process. I'll say that it didn't end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone's love and support so, so much. This community never fails to amaze me."

Sophia on her breakup with Braxton Berrios. Image credit: Sophia Culpo's Instagram (@sophiaculpo)

While Berrios is fairly active on his social media accounts, one can expect some discretion after the attention Culpo and his relationship received. As of yet, the WR is yet to comment on his split with the 26-year-old.

