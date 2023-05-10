Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo went through a rather public breakup. While the Miami Dolphins star was mum about the situation, the Culpo sister spoke about the separation on her social media accounts. In fact, Sophia also confirmed that it was a bad breakup for her.

Having said that, Berrios has been seen with TikTok star Alix Earle. Having been linked to Earle before, Berrios seems to be spending more time with the internet star.

A fan seemed to spot them at a restaurant together, capturing them on camera as they approached them for a chat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Furthermore, the two of them (living in Miami) also seemed to attend the Miami Grand Prix together. This grand event saw many NFL stars and their friends/partners arrive to witness the motorsports action.

Though they did not post about the event together, they did seem to enjoy similar activities at the event. However, it might be some time before Berrios publically posts about his partner.

After Berrios and Culpo's breakup, there had been rumors about the NFL star dating Earle. However, the 27-year-old hasn't mentioned much about his private life online. Of course, he has continued to share snippets from his offseason life on Instagram.

Sophia Culpo claimed broken trust after breakup with Miami star Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios

In a recent Q&A, Sophia Culpo addressed a few questions about her breakup with Berrios. Though she did not give away too many details, Sophia did address the nature of the breakup.

As per the model, Berrios had broken her trust:

"I haven't addressed this because it's been really hard to come to terms with and process. I'll say that it didn't end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone's love and support so, so much. This community never fails to amaze me."

Image credit: Sophia Culpo's official Instagram (@sophiaculpo) Screenshot from @deuxmoi IG

Furthermore, their breakup was also confirmed by popular IG page, Deuxmoi. The same page also hinted at Braxton Berrios' meeting with Alix Earle. Apparently, the former couple parted ways after Berrios met the TikTok star.

Instagram story about the breakup

In fact, sister Olivia Culpo (who is engaged to 49ers star Christian McCaffrey) also threw shade at Braxton Berrios after their breakup.

"Third wheelin and dealin @sophiaculpo," the former Miss Universe wrote.

Sophia responded:

"As they say, two is a crowd. 3 is a party."

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes