Braxton Berrios' rumored girlfriend Alix Earle kicks of Greece vacay after spending days in Italy

It has been quite the few weeks for New York Jets receiver Braxton Berrios' reported girlfriend Alix Earle. After the whole Airbnb fiasco in Italy that saw her and her friends scammed as the place they rented didn't actually exist, she was then seen with the Jets receiver before jetting off to Ibiza.

And now Earle is in Greece kicking off her vacation with a host of her friends as she has posted several TikToks of herself in Santorini.

Earle has posted videos of herself getting ready before heading out on the town with her friends. Check some of them out below.

She's been linked with Jets receiver Braxton Berrios ever since he parted ways with Sophia Culpo.

She has over five million TikTok followers and should her rumored relationship with Berrios become official, the number will only continue to grow.

Braxton Berrios hoping for new lease on life with Miami Dolphins

The diminutive receiver has called New York home since being drafted by the Jets back in 2018 and has largely been a bit-part player on offense. His best season came in 2021 when he caught 46 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns.

Berrios has 65 NFL games to his name but has only started in five of them and was a free agent this offseason. But it didn't take long for a team to snap him up as fellow AFC team the Miami Dolphins picked up Braxton Berrios off the free agent market on March 17.

Now, swapping New York for Miami, Berrios gets to catch passes from Tua Tagovailoa. He also gets to learn the game from the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Chosen Anderson (formally Robert Anderson).

With the Dolphins looking to remain a threat in the AFC, Berrios is hoped to be the guy to step in and complement the receiving room.

It remains to be seen if he will be anything more than a bit-part player for the Dolphins. But with his off-field life with Earle reportedly heating up, there'll be plenty to keep the wideout busy in 2023.

