“Not me googling ‘Braxton Berrios hands’” – Alix Earle’s TikTok update has fans investigating Dolphins WR

As Braxton Berrios prepares for life as a newly-minted Miami Dolphin, rumors of a relationship with social media personality Alix Earle continue to intensify.

Over the past week, Earle posted a TikTok video of herself in a private jet, receiving wine from an unknown person with the words "When he says 'I'll book the flights'":

The video description read:

"Little does he know i also forgot my wallet"

While the person's face is not visible, her fans assumed it was Berrios serving her, guessing by the shape of the hand:

“Not me Googling 'Braxton Berrios hands' to see if that’s his thumb”

When did the Braxton Berrios-Alix Earle rumors begin?

Alix Earle first made waves in the NFL fanbase when she attended Super Bowl LVII. The photo below was part of an Instagram post wherein she recapped a busy weekend:

"Just recovering enough from this wknd to put together an insta post."

Alix Earle at Super Bowl LVII - image via Instagram

But she did not become one of their biggest subjects until late May, when she was reportedly spotted with Braxton Berrios during her graduation party - both of them had studied at the University of Miami. At the time, the one-time Super Bowl Champion was fresh off ending his relationship with Sophia Culpo, sister of Christian McCaffrey's fiancee Olivia Culpo.

Neither party, however, has commented on their status so far.

What is expected of Braxton Berrios in his first season as a Miami Dolphin?

2023 marks a mini-homecoming for Braxton Berrios, as he returns to the Southeast with the Miami Dolphins (he was born in Raleigh, Northern Carolina). He had been cut halfway through a two-year, $12-million extension after 107 receptions for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 1,667 kick return yards and one touchdown and 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

USA Today's Mike Masala recently predicted Berrios' role in Miami in a post-minicamp report, saying:

"He’ll have an opportunity to earn an offensive role as a slot receiver, but he also has a chance to battle rookie De’Von Achane for return responsibilities."

He further described the former All-Pro member's role in an offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle:

"In Miami’s loaded offense, he may not be able to find a huge role, but his plays could be more impactful. As Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle draw more attention, Berrios may be able to find the soft holes in zones and be a stick-mover for Tagovailoa."

