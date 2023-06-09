TikTok star Alix Earle, earlier spotted with Dolphins' Braxton Berrios, preps for 'date night' in Miami

The speculation of whether Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle are dating continues to ramp up. While the two University of Miami graduates have been spotted together, there may be a new clue.

After returning from her girls' trip to Europe, Earel, a well-known TikTok personality, created a video in which she stated she was getting ready for a date night. She first showed her new closet as she began trying on different outfit options.

She noted that she was headed to a 'fancy restaurant' and questioned whether one dress would make her appear to be 'trying too hard'?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Let's get dressed, going on a date"

She then put on another gray dress and said that, while she liked that option, it was too warm for a night out in Miami. After trying on the options over and over again, she settled on the gray dress because she didn't have time to keep deciding.

She then continued by showing the silver heels and purse that she was accessorizing it with. Afterward, she sprayed some perfume, and she was on her way. She finished by telling her fans to 'wish her luck'.

Alix Earle, who just graduated, still currently lives in Miami, and Braxton Berrios just signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. The two have been spotted together several times over the last few months.

Earle previously dated Major League Baseball player Tyler Wade. The two broke up late last year. Berrios previously dated Sophia Culpo from 2020 until their very public breakup earlier in 2023.

How long has Braxton Berrios been in the NFL?

Braxton Berrios played wide receiver for four seasons with the University of Miami Hurricanes Football team. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

J-14 Magazine @J14Magazine j-14.com/posts/who-is-a… Is Alix Earle dating Braxton Berrios? See details on her love life here. Is Alix Earle dating Braxton Berrios? See details on her love life here. 👀 j-14.com/posts/who-is-a…

He didn't played his rookie season due to an undisclosed injury. He was waived before the start of the 2019 NFL season but was claimed by the New York Jets just two days later.

He played with the New York Jets for four seasons, mostly in a special teams role. He started five games of the 65 he played with the Jets during that tenure. The 2021 NFL season was his best thus far, with 43 receptions, 431 receving yards and four total touchdowns.

He became a free agent this offseason and signed with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal.

Poll : 0 votes