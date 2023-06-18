Alix Earle posted a TikTok upload admitting she was pretty far 'gone' in a wild tequila-fuelled night out. She captioned it,

“Jersey shore does it best.”

The story features her and a friend lying on the bar and tequila being poured on them to drink, They seem to be having a good time. There are a couple of snapshots of the aftermath, including one where she is seen wiping the drink off of her face. As a Monmouth County, New Jersey girl, she should know better than anybody about the vibes of that place.

Alix Earle's rise in the NFL circles

Alix Earle is an influencer who rose to fame with her "Get Ready With Me" videos. In them she recommends products and shares personal snippets from her life stories. She also has a well-known family, with her stepmother being Ashely Dupre. Dupre was involved in a scandal concerning then-New York Governor Eliot Spitzer.

Her budding fame has seen her invited to events with Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber. She came to the notice of the wider sporting world when she dated professional baseball player Tyler Wade. The relationship has since ended.

In February, 2023, she came to the notice of more NFL fans when she attended the Super Bowl. She posted snaps from the stadium and the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party. She later captioned her time out as,

"Just recovering enough from this wknd to put together an insta post."

More recently, she has been in the news due to persistent rumors about her personal life. Alix Earle has been spotted with Braxton Berrios. The new Miami Dolphins wide receiver played for the New England Patriots and the New York Jets before his new stint.

He was previously dating Sophia Culpo, sister of Olivia Culpo, but their breakup was confirmed earlier this year. The professional football player also played his college football in Miami, the same insitution from where Alix Earle graduated.

MLFootball @_MLFootball REPORT: Miami #Dolphins Pro Bowl wide receiver Braxton Berrios is now dating TikTok star Alix Earle, after breaking up with Sophia Culpo. REPORT: Miami #Dolphins Pro Bowl wide receiver Braxton Berrios is now dating TikTok star Alix Earle, after breaking up with Sophia Culpo. https://t.co/AVafr2qsT8

Her latest video follows a trend of her continuing to be relatable despite hobnobbing with some of the biggest stars. After meeting with Miley Cyrus, for example, she posted a picture of her disorganized college apartment, showing a more candid side of herself.

With her latest tequila infused party shot, she has again posted a video that shows her enjoying her life as any other person does in their early 20s. However, with her appearances at the Super Bowl and now new rumors surrounding her dating life, NFL fans can expect to hear more from her over the course of her emerging career.

