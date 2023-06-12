Baby Gronk is dominating all NFL headlines throughout the last few weeks, with the 10-year-old kid being put in a strict regime by his father and earning recognition due to his physique.

He weighs around 20 lbs more than the kids of his grade and his mother gave him the nickname for this reason.

But Baby Gronk is already touring multiple college schools and making unofficial visits. Fame is coming quickly to him, and NFL fans are noticing everything about it, from his personality to his physique to even his ability to... rizz up?

With the internet exploding over the kid as the offseason happens, many fans pointed out that he's the king of flirting, especially as he recorded TikToks with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The theory is that Dunne convinced him to commit to LSU already by rizzing him up.

Which leads us to Braxton Berrios. The former New York Jets and New England Patriots wide receiver, who currently plays for the Miami Dolphins, was spotted with TikTok star Alix Earle during the week, and as soon as news broke out, the Baby Gronk 'rizz' references came flying:

REPORT: Miami #Dolphins Pro Bowl wide receiver Braxton Berrios is now dating TikTok star Alix Earle, after breaking up with Sophia Culpo.

But other fans also couldn't help but notice how slow are NFL news during this time of the year:

But other fans also couldn't help but notice how slow are NFL news during this time of the year:

Why so many people hate Baby Gronk's father? What's the kid's story?

His newfound fame has been heavily criticized by parts of the media - and with good reason. Many think his childhood has been exploited by his father, who has been accused of using his 10-year-old son to attract fame and money.

His father is Jake San Miguel , a former high school football player who's 35 years old. He's taking his son around the country to visit schools and interact with some personalities of the football world.

Baby Gronk's real name is Madden San Miguel. He earned the nickname from his parents, as he weighs 20 pounds more than all the kids in his grade.

It's fair to judge whether his infancy is being respected or if his parents are doing damage to him by exploring his life to gain social clout. Nevertheless, he's an Internet superstar now and we should hear a lot about him in the upcoming days.

