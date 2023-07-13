Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios have finally made their first public appearance.

With rumors surrounding the two for weeks, their debut at the 2023 ESPY Awards has certainly caught everyone's attention. While Earle and Berrios are yet to officially confirm their relationship status, the ESPY Awards have underlined the rumors.

Braxton Berrios, who seemed excited to attend the ESPY Award, shared clips of himself enjoying the event.

The highlight, of course, was his red carpet appearance with Alix Earle.

Berrios, wearing a pink suit, also shared his passes to the award show. Earle, on her end, stunned in a black strapless dress with minimal accessories.

Image credit: Braxton Berrios' official Instagram account

Earlier, Earle had dropped a hint about their relationship through TikTok. With millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, the 22-year-old is one of the most popular influencers today.

While the face of the man wasn't revealed in the video, fans immediately guessed him to be the Miami Dolphins wide receiver. Alix Earle even replied to a comment linking her to Berrios:

Image credit: Alix Earle's TikTok comments

"We're not even "dating" but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha," Earle wrote.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' dating rumors were preceded by Sophia Culpo's breakup drama

While Berrios was linked to the TikTok star, his ex, Sophia Culpo, had taken to Instagram to address their relationship. Berrios is said to have cheated on Sophia with Earle. The Culpo Sister, also popular on social media, found out through the internet.

In a later TikTok post, Sophia went on to share an exchange between her and Berrios:

Sophia Culpo brought her side of the story to light and tried to expose Braxton Berrios.

While the chats remain brief, one can tell that Culpo and Berrios were certainly going through a rough patch. The wide receiver stated that he was 'ready to work' and 'do everything' in his power to stop the situation from escalating.

Explaining the situation further, Sophia revealed that they broke up after the Drake concert during the Super Bowl weekend. Berrios, who claimed there was no infedility, was spotted making out with a girl.

Even if no name was mentioned, the girl is assumed to be Alix Earle.

In another IG message, Berrios said:

"It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why."

Earle, like Berrios, is from Miami.

