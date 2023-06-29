Sophia Culpo exposes Braxton Berrios' texts after nasty split as Alix Earle drama escalates

Sophia Culpo is ready to prove her ex-boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, wrong, as she came out with receipts to show that the Dolpins WR lied about their breakup timeline.

The wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins had to come out to address the rumors that he cheated on Sophia Culpo. He said that the two ended their relationship in January and that it did not end because of "anybody."

Many ascribed cheating to being the prime reason behind the Instagram influencer and the NFL athlete's breakup.

But Culpo decided to shed light and prove Berrios wrong as she posted several screenshots of their chats on her Instagram Story.

As per the reality television star, her former flame lied about how their relationship ended. The alleged text exchange dates back to February, which proves Berrios wrong when he said that the two called it quits a month prior.

Sophia Culpo brought her side of the story to light and tried to expose Braxton Berrios.

In the chats, Culpo and Berrios can be seen facing a rough patch and talking about the public speculation surrounding their relationship. The WR says that he's ready to work and will "do everything in my power" to make sure that the situation does not escalate.

Culpo wrote that the couple broke up following the Drake concert during the Super Bowl weekend, when Berrios was "seen making out with another girl."

What did Berrios say about his relationship with Sophia Culpo?

As mentioned previously, the 27-year-old came forward to clear the air surrounding his previous breakup. His aim was to let his fans know what exactly went down between him and Culpo. He said:

"It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why.

"It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. It's been very weird and sad to see kind of what's gone on since then. I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me to talk about my private life, publicly. But I feel like it needed to be touched on now."

Braxton Berrios tried to defend himself while rumors about him dating TikTok star Alix Earle rose to an all-time high.

