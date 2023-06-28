After the messy breakup of Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo, a lot of blame and quips were thrown around. Culpo recently threw shade at her ex-boyfriend and his alleged new girlfriend.

Because of this, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver had to come out to address cheating rumors, which were apparently the cause of their breakup.

There was speculation that Berrios had cheated on the younger sister of Olivia Culpo. However, the 27-year-old set the record straight.

He uploaded a video to his official Instagram account. In the video, the athletes avoided mentioning any specifics about their relationship. He did not refer to any names, nor did he mention his ex-girlfriend or his reported current flame while speaking.

His aim was not to start any online discourse, but only to clear the air about how things ended. Fans on the internet were satisfied with his explanation and reacted in the following manner:

Fans' reaction to Berrios' comments about his previous relationship with Sophia Culpo

Even though Berrios painted a rosy picture of their two-year relationship, Culpo had previously stated that it ended with a lot of hurt and pain. She also talked about "betrayal."

What did Braxton Berrios say in his much-talked-about

Instagram Story?

While Sophia Culpo talked about her previous relationship with bitterness, Braxton Berrios' aim was to clean up his tainted image by letting fans know that the split was an amicable one.

Here's what he said on his Instagram story on Tuesday:

"It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why.

"It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. It's been very weird and sad to see kind of what's gone on since then. I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me to talk about my private life, publicly. But I feel like it needed to be touched on now."

Braxton Berrios emphasized the point that things between him and Culpo "just didn't work out, and that's okay."

