Sophia Culpo is having a hard time accepting that her former boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, has moved on, according to fans.

The younger sister of Olivia Culpo was in a relationship with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver for two years. They began dating in 2020 and made their relationship official in 2021. Despite being together for two years, the couple broke up and are not on good terms, as per Culpo's online activities.

Fans noticed that the 26-year-old reality television star shot a quip at her ex-boyfriend on a now-deleted TikTok video. Many thought that the video was directed at the former Jets WR's new flame, Alix Earle.

The caption of the problematic TikTok was:

"Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu #girltok #narcredflag."

The video came after the 22-year-old Earle uploaded a series of TikTok videos with an unnamed man who did not show his face. But fans concluded that it was Braxton Berrios.

When Culpo's actions were brought to the surface, fans on the video-sharing app realized that she was taking a mean shot at him. They wrote:

"Giving bitter ex"

"Is he not allowed to move one a date new ppl?"

"A girls girls would understand that sometimes you’re just not the girl for him, but someone else will be."

"i have a feeling shes sad he MEGA upgraded lol. No disrespect to her at all but ja."

Earle seemingly confirmed her relationship with Berrios as they spent a weekend in the Hamptons to attend the Palm Tree Music Festival together. The New Jersey native accepted that she was "staying with a guy" that weekend. Hence, this confirmed that the two were in the initial stages of their relationship.

How did Sophia Culpo react after deleting her eye-brow raising TikTok video?

After getting a sizeable amount of criticism from fans, Sophia Culpo took to her Instagram Story to clarify how she feels about her since-deleted video.

She wrote:

"I'm sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn't that deep," she said. "It really wasn't that deep. I'm literally getting texts from my friends like, 'I'm thinking of you, are you doing okay?' I'm good. I'm good. The internet is wild, but we're good."

Sophia Culpo found it difficult to talk about her breakup with her fans as it brought about unsavory memories. She revealed that there was a lot of hurt and betrayal that she had to sustain.

