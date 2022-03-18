Who plays Red Dagger in Ms. Marvel? All about Aramis Knight

Ms. Marvel is a highly awaited upcoming superhero miniseries that has been created by Bisha K. Ali. It is all set to make its arrival exclusively on the popular streaming service Disney+, on June 8, 2022.

It was gleaned from Marvel Comics character Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Bisha K. Ali has served as the head writer of the miniseries. Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi have served as the lead directors of the Disney+ series. The series will be a significant part of MCU's Phase Four.

The superhero miniseries stars Iman Vellani, who will be seen portraying the lead character, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. The trailer for the series has also revealed another new superhero, Red Dagger. The character will be played by actor Aramis Knight.

The trailer for Ms. Marvel has been dropped

Know all about actor Aramis Knight, who will be portraying Red Dagger

Since the trailer for the miniseries was released, it has created a lot of buzz among fans.

Created by Mirka Andolfo and G. Willow Wilson, Red Dagger is a superhero who functions in Pakistan. Red Dagger, a.k.a. Kareem, later on takes part in a student exchange program that transfers him to the school where Kamala goes. He also lives at her home. Reportedly, Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger have flirtatious chemistry and relationship.

The actor, who will be playing Red Dagger, Aramis Knight, was born October 3,1999 in Los Angeles, California.

At the very young age of 5, Knight attended an actor’s workshop in Burbank, California under Kris Kyer, a renowned acting coach. Within a couple of months, he received two recurring roles in two noteworthy TV series, namely ABC's Invasion and Boston Legal. Soon after his debut, he got his very first feature movie Rendition, where Gavin Hood served as the director.

A few months later, Knight got the incredible golden opportunity to work on the well-known film, Crossing Over, opposite the legend, Harrison Ford. Apart from that, Aramis Knight has also been a part of several television shows as a guest star, entailing The Middle, NCIS, Psych, Lost, and Dexter. He has played many voice acting roles as well in animated movies, including Happy Feet 2 and Shrek Forever After.

Aramis Knight got the opportunity of a lifetime in 2012 when he was chosen to play the intriguing character "Bean" in the feature movie, Ender’s Game, where Gavin Hood served as the director. Knight was recently cast in the AMC martial arts show, Into the Badlands, that also stars Madeleine Mantock, Daniel Wu and Ally Ionnides.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness what this promising actor will bring in the upcoming Disney+ miniseries.

Don't forget to watch Ms. Marvel, which is releasing on June 8, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

