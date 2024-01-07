Who plays Reggie Jackson in Call the Midwife? All to know

Daniel Laurie portrays Reggie Jackson in Call the Midwife and has become an audience favorite because of his brilliant performance. The 2012 television debut of the BBC period drama centers on the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House, who labor in a rough neighborhood in Poplar, East London.

Laurie debuted as Reggie in Call the Midwife in 2017, as this adorable and kind-hearted soul with Down Syndrome who is orphaned after his mother dies of a heart attack. Reggie's distant cousin, Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi), and his wife Violet (Annabelle Apsion) take Reggie in and raise him as their kid.

Is Reggie from Call the Midwife Leslie Grantham's son?

Leslie Grantham EastEnders (Image via doctordisco63@Instagram)

Daniel Laurie, who plays Reggie on Call the Midwife, is the son of the popular drama series EastEnders' villain, Leslie Grantham, who passed away in 2018. It seems talent is in the blood of Daniel's family.

In EastEnders, Leslie came to be known as one of the most iconic villains for his portrayal of 'Dirty Den' Watts from 1985 to 1989. He later made a comeback to Albert Square in 2003 before his permanent elimination in 2005.

Leslie Grantham iss survived by his ex-wife and three sons. Actor Cliff Parisi worked with Grantham in EastEnders and later with his son, Daniel Laurie, in Call the Midwife.

Does Daniel Laurie have Down's Syndrome?

There is one similarity between Daniel Laurie and the character Reggie that he has portrayed in Call the Midwife. Both suffer from Down syndrome. Daniel, now 27 years old, was born with the condition.

Daniel quit school after he was bullied by the kids there. He started as an actor at the age of 17, bagged the part of Reggie Jackson in the BBC soap, and has never looked back.

Daniel's mother, Jane, has starred in movies like The Return of the Soldier, The Last Place on Earth, and Foreign Body. Talking about her son's condition in her interview with Hello magazine, she said that she never wanted an abortion, and Leslie was very supportive throughout. Looking at Daniel, she remembered him saying,

"You know, there are some hard things in life, but this isn’t one of them."

Daniel Laurie's character in the series was nominated for the Best Actor award at the TV Choice Awards in 2022. He didn't get the award but thanked everyone for having voted for him.

What is Reggie's role in Call the Midwife?

Daniel Laurie in Call the Midwife (Image via callthemidwife.official@Instagram)

The series was created by Heidi Thomas and was about the daily lives of the midwives in the late 1950s and 1960s in Poplar, an East End area of London. Daniel's character, Reggie Jackson, is one of the most popular and loved one among the various other talented stars in the show.

Reggie Jackson suffers from Down's syndrome and is orphaned after he loses his mother. He is adopted by Fred (his second cousin) and his wife, Violet Buckle. Fred helps Reggie move to the Glasshouse Trust, a community of young adults with disabilities. Reggie visits the couple and often helps Fred at his shop.

Reggie Jackson is a very kind-hearted person, and out of kindness, he helps a runaway who is suffering from a contagious disease with food and a handshake. Later, the person is found to have recovered, all because of the benevolence shown by Reggie towards him.

The first episode of Call the Midwife's new season airs on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8pm BST on BBC One.