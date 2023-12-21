Who plays The Assistant in Family Switch on Netflix? Cast explored 

Family Switch is a movie centered around the Walker family. The family includes parents Bill and Jess, their children CC, Wyatt, and baby Miles, and their pet dog, Pickles. As Christmas approaches, the family is not in the holiday spirit. Moreover, there’s a growing disconnect between the parents and their children.

The plot takes a twist when the family visits an exhibit to witness a rare cosmic event. During this visit, they make a wish to live in each other’s lives. Adding another layer to the film’s narrative is Jess Walker’s dedicated assistant, Kara, played by Ilia Isorelýs Paulino.

More about Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, the actress who plays Jess' assistant in Family Switch

A still of Ilia, who plays Jess' assistant in the movie Family Switch (Image via Instagram/@iliaisorelyspaulino)

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino is a Dominican-American actress who has made a notable impact in the entertainment industry. As per Broad Biography, she was born and raised in Lawrence, Massachusetts. According to the source, she initially pursued a Bachelor’s in Musical Theater from DeSales University in Pennsylvania.

Paulino honed her acting skills at the prestigious Yale School of Drama, graduating in 2020. Notably, her journey in the acting world began at a young age, with her first notable role in the short film Innovation.

Who is the primary cast of Family Switch?

The main cast of Family Switch includes the following actors:

Jennifer Garner stars as Jess Walker

Garner plays Jess Walker, the matriarch of the Walker family. In a surprising turn of events, she wakes up one morning to find herself in the body of her daughter, CC.

Ed Helms stars as Bill Walker

Helms portrays Bill Walker, the patriarch of the Walker family and a high school music teacher. He experiences a body switch with his son Wyatt, learning valuable lessons about his family. Notably, Helms is recognized for his role as Andrew Bernard in the NBC sitcom The Office.

Emma Myers stars as CC Walker

Myers plays CC, a high school senior and rising soccer star. She switches bodies with her mother, Jess. Myers gained recognition for her role as Enid Sinclair in Netflix’s Wednesday.

Brady Noon stars as Wyatt Walker

Noon takes on the role of Wyatt Walker, a tech-loving teenager who switches bodies with his father. Brady Noon is renowned for voicing Greg Heffley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid films.

Family Switch: Supporting characters guide

In addition to the main cast, Family Switch features notable supporting characters who add depth and intrigue to the storyline. The list of the characters is as follows:

1) Rita Moreno as Angelica: Rita Moreno, a legendary actress and EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner, plays Angelica. She is a mysterious woman who magically causes the Walkers to switch bodies.

2) Matthias Schweighöfer as Rolf: German actor and filmmaker Matthias Schweighöfer portrays Rolf, the Walkers’ neighbor. In the movie, he amusingly ends up watching the family’s dog and baby. Interestingly, the baby and the family’s dog, too, have switched bodies.

3) Fortune Feimster as Coach Kim: Fortune Feimster plays Coach Kim, CC Walker’s enthusiastic soccer coach, in the movie.

4) Lincoln & Theodore Sykes as Miles Walker: The twins Lincoln and Theodore Sykes share the role of Miles Walker, the youngest son who switches bodies with the family dog.

5) Carl McDowell as Repairman Zach: Carl McDowell plays Repairman Zach, who is tasked with fixing the telescope in the film.

6) Vanessa Carrasco as Ariana: Vanessa Carrasco portrays Ariana, Wyatt's high school crush.

7) Cyrus Arnold as Hunter Drew: Cyrus Arnold plays Hunter Drew, the bully tormenting Wyatt.

8) Xosha Roquemore as Carrie: Xosha Roquemore portrays Carrie, a fellow soccer mom and friend to Jess Walker.

9) Jordan Leftwich as Ava: Model and actress Jordan Leftwich plays Ava, Carrie's daughter and CC's best friend.

10) Paul Scheer as Steven: Comedian Paul Scheer portrays Steven as Jess' workplace rival.

11) Ned Bellamy as Hanes: Ned Bellamy plays Hanes, Jess' boss, who decides on promotions.

12) Bashir Salahuddin as Molson: Bashir Salahuddin portrays Molson as a prospective customer Jess must impress.

13) Weezer as Dad or Alive: The members of Weezer, Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell, Scott Shriner, and Pat Wilson, play Bill Walker's bandmates in Dad or Alive.

14) Howie Mandel as Barry: Comedian Howie Mandel plays Barry, a judge in the film.

15) Adam Lustick as Spock: Adam Lustick portrays Spock, a friend of Wyatt with connections to SpaceX.

16) Sebastian Quinn as Alex: Sebastian Quinn plays Alex, the talent scout for CC's soccer team.

Family Switch is available to stream on Netflix.