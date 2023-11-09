Who plays William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy's? Details explored 

The recent trend of video-game-themed movies taking over the mainstream continued with the October 27 release of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Described as an adaptation of the iconic supernatural-horror video game of the same name, fans have majorly been concerned with the character of popular villain William Afton, who can expected to be at the core of everything that happens in the movie as well.

A notorious serial killer and the major villain from the video game, William Afton is shown as a businessman with multiple themed-restaurant holdings. It is Afton’s search for the Remnant that drives his efforts, leading to a series of events that will be unraveled by security guard Mike Schmidt, set to be played by Josh Hutcherson.

Afton has been included in Five Nights at Freddy’s as Steve Raglan, which seems to be the most notable point of difference between the movie and the game, as far as the trailer is concerned.

Who will play Wiliam Afton in the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s?

It has already been a few months since the first trailer of the movie came out back in June 2023. The trailer set up a thrilling horror sequence that seems to be heavily inspired by the original game. William Afton will be part of the movie, but it seems as if Universal Pictures could not get the character’s rights.

This has resulted in Afton being renamed Steve Raglan, and the character will be played by Matthew Lillard. Lillard was part of the trailer as the owner of the park and was seen initially offering the job to Mike. The American actor has previously worked in a range of iconic movies such as Scream, Scooby-Doo, 13 Ghosts, and She’s All That.

Lillard’s varied experience and past roles mean that he is considered ideal to portray the kind of madness that William Afton showed in the video game. Fans can expect a mysterious, almost mad performance with the character’s journey itself promising a lot of excitement, as far as Five Nights at Freddy’s is concerned.

Set to be released on October 27, the trailer thus far has not set up Raglan as the villain. His search for the Remnant and the events that took place leading to the establishment and the subsequent teardown of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza has not been mentioned.

This may as well signify a direction change, or might simply be an attempt of the creators to confuse fans concerning the plot of the highly-anticipated movie. Regardless, of the direction in which the movie goes, Afton’s character and the extent of the source material means that Five Nights at Freddy’s will, in all probability, be a major series.

Regardless, just as the video game begins, Mike Schmidt appears to be completely oblivious to the kind of adventure he has set himself on. Fans of the video game will be well aware of the kind of journey Afton has already undertaken before he meets Schmidt.

Considering the sheer improbability of reducing the importance of the series’ most iconic character, one can expect that Afton, or Steve Raglan, will eventually emerge as the major villain from Five Nights at Freddy’s.