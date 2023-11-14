Who is Princess Issa? Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire character storyline explored

Zack Snyder's latest sci-fi space opera, Rebel Moon, will be divided into two parts. Part One - A Child of Fire is scheduled to release on December 15, 2023, while the second film, Part Two - The Scargiver will release on April 19, 2024.

The film series was once intended to be a Star Wars story, but Snyder subsequently transformed it into its own unique world through his collaboration with Netflix. Additional tie-ins, like a Rebel Moon video game, a comic book series, and a novel are also reportedly in the works.

The story of Rebel Moon follows a young lady called Kora (Sofia Boutella) who is a former soldier for the despotic government that controls the Mother World called the Imperium. Kora gathers a group of fighters to oppose the massive army of the Imperium as it threatens her planet Veldt.

Who is Princess Issa in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon?

The title of the first part of the film appears to allude to two potential interpretations of A Child of Fire. The first is the enigmatic figure known as Princess Issa, who is briefly seen aboard a massive starship.

In Zack Snyder's intergalactic universe, Stella Grace Fitzgerald portrays the young princess Issa. Called the Redeemer, she was prophesied to bring an end to wars. It appears that Issa is no longer with us as indicated by the trailers for the film released by Netflix.

A shadowy character, who, according to the wiki, is Jimmy (Anthony Hopkins)—a sentient computer that, millennia before, stood up for a monarch who has since been killed—narrates Princess Issa's story in the teaser for the upcoming action/adventure film and says:

"Do you know the story of the princess Issa? In myth, she was called the Redeemer. It was said this child would stop the madness of war; that she was to usher in a new age of peace and compassion."

Till Rebel Moon releases, all fans can do is theorize who the mysterious Princess Issa will be. A popular theory traversing the web dictates that Kora (Sofia Boutella) could be the legendary Redeemer the prophecy foretold.

Is Sofia Boutella Princess Issa?

A teaser for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon was made available on Netflix, and it hinted that Princess Issa and Sofia Boutella were the same person. Should Kora prove to be Princess Issa, she may be the one who could rescue everyone and overthrow the despicable rule of the Imperium.

The trailer's editing seemingly makes it clear that Sofia Boutella's character, Kora, also referred to as "The Scargiver," is Princess Issa. Following Jimmy's narration of Princess Issa being "a child he could not save," Kora appears on screen.

The trailer makes several references to Kora potentially being Princess Issa through editing decisions. Moreover, the video first features a young Princess Issa engaging with a bird and then quickly switches to Kora interacting with another bird while the narrator says:

"The king is a man, and a man can fail, but a myth is indestructible.”

Another possibility is that the title of the film alludes to Kora's own beginnings and is not related to Princess Issa. In the trailer for Rebel Moon, Kora refers to herself as a child of war. The title of the movie, A Child of Fire, may therefore refer to Kora's heroic transformation from an Imperium soldier to a fighter battling for her people's independence

More about Rebel Moon

Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Fra Fee, and Anthony Hopkins are among the ensemble cast members in the upcoming movie.

Rebel Moon will have a limited release in theaters in the United States on December 15, 2023, followed by a digital release on Netflix on December 22, 2023. Zack Snyder disclosed that the movie's initial PG-13 version will be accompanied by an R-rated extended edit.