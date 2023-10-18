Who is Rachel Powell aka the Bullhorn lady? Charges explored as Jan 6 rioter is sentenced to 4 years in prison 

On October 17, Rachel Powell, aka the Bullhorn lady, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison on nine federal charges. She was among the rioters who vandalized the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, trying to infiltrate it with the sole purpose of keeping former President Donald Trump in office.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Rachel Powell pled guilty and expressed remorse for her actions.

“I am deeply ashamed of my conduct. I regret it, and it will never happen again,” she stated inside the court, as reported by NBC News.

While federal prosecutors asked for eight years in federal prison for Powell, she was ultimately sentenced to 57 months. She was convicted in July following a bench trial and has since been on house arrest as she violated the pretrial conditions of her release.

Rachel Powell is a Pennsylvania native in her early 40s

Rachel Powell is one of the January 6, 2021, rioters who was caught on camera pushing against a police line, smashing a Capitol window using an ice axe and a giant cardboard tube, before picking up a bullhorn (hence the nickname Bullhorn Lady) and instructing fellow rioters to take over the building.

As per CBS, she caused over $1000 in damage.

The defendant reportedly recently received a personalized hat from ex-U.S. President Donald Trump, before being sentenced to 57 months of federal prison on Tuesday, followed by 36 months of supervised release.

Rachel Powell is 43 years old and is from Mercer County, Pennsylvania. According to NBC News, she is a mother of eight children and a grandmother of six.

On Tuesday, during her hearing, she was charged with nine federal counts including obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted area with a dangerous weapon, and engaging in violence on Capitol premises among others.

The judge also asked Powell to pay $5000 in fine and $2700 in restitution for the damages she caused.

During the sentencing, Powell was emotional and said that she regretted her actions, was ashamed of her behavior, and would never repeat them. She also explained to the court that after the defeat of Trump in the 2020 election, she developed an unhealthy “obsession with keeping the former President in power and even conducted surveillance at a female legislator’s home” before joining in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Following the riot, she told the reporters how it “was f*cking war to get in” and how nobody was “welcomed in.” She also added how the police “had to retreat into the building and fight back because patriots were relentless.”

However, later, during her trial, she changed her narrative and complained of alleged police brutality.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Rachel Powell said that she gave in to the toxic political environment in the country and that she “succumbed” to her obsessive feelings, which resulted in a “disaster.”

“My conduct was disgraceful. I apologize to my family for the hell they have endured because of me.”

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, who was presiding over the Powell case said that the defendant said “all the right things” but “skated along for a long time.” However, he allowed her to surrender after the holidays, but before the third anniversary of the riot, that is, by January 5, 2024.

According to The Hill, so far, over a thousand people have been arrested in connection to the January 6 riot. Among them, more than 400 have been charged or are awaiting trial.