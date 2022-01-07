Who is Rachel Vinson? 'Joe Millionaire' bachelorette is not thrilled with premiere episode’s editing

The Joe Millionaire reboot premiered Thursday on FOX and the first episode was rife with drama. One of the bachelorettes, Rachel Vinson, got drunk, cried, and wore the same dress as a fellow contestant.

As shown in the episode, Vinson was shown causing a whole lot of drama. While fans were quick enough to judge her, she took to her Twitter handle to clarify the cause of her behavior.

Here’s what she tweeted:

RachelVins @rachel_vins @JoeMillFOX Not thrilled with the editing in this premier episode. I KNEW I was drunk, I spoke up for myself & asked, no, DEMANDED water & food, and cried over being yelled at by a grown ass man and forced to film anyway.This was not the experience for me. #JoeMillionaire Not thrilled with the editing in this premier episode. I KNEW I was drunk, I spoke up for myself & asked, no, DEMANDED water & food, and cried over being yelled at by a grown ass man and forced to film anyway.This was not the experience for me. #JoeMillionaire @JoeMillFOX

Some of her tweets also indicated that Vinson would like to give out more details, but she has signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement). Going by her rant on Twitter, it looks like the show's production team didn’t share a good relationship with her.

Rachel Vinson is an attorney

Vinson is a successful attorney from Los Angeles, California. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is part of the Class Action Litigation Group and currently works for Wilshire Law Firm.

The 30-year-old UCLA alum loves traveling, outdoor activities and trying new things. Her Instagram is filled with pictures of her pet, Bailiff.

In her “girlfriend application” clip for Joe Millionaire, Vinson described herself as a strong, independent woman. She added:

“I worked my through college and law school and graduated debt free.”

Fans found ‘Joe Millionaire’ reboot cringy

Titled Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, the reboot comes 19 years after the original show aired on FOX.

Unlike the original, the new version has two bachelors and 20 bachelorettes. The concept is similar to ABC’s The Bachelor, but fans found the FOX show cringy.

The first episode premiered for two hours on January 6 at 8.00 pm ET on FOX. While the premiere delivered the right amount of drama, viewers didn’t find it very interesting:

KARRIE @JMO102324 #JoeMillionaire My attention span during Joe Millionaire. I will come back for the finale My attention span during Joe Millionaire. I will come back for the finale 😂😂 #JoeMillionaire https://t.co/vGlWtZtxlS

Ryan Gorman @GormoExJourno



This opening montage is trainwreck, trash TV at it's finest. So cringe.



#JoeMillionaire OMG the premier is TWO HOURS long. YessssThis opening montage is trainwreck, trash TV at it's finest. So cringe. OMG the premier is TWO HOURS long. YessssThis opening montage is trainwreck, trash TV at it's finest. So cringe.#JoeMillionaire

The dating series welcomes Kurt F. Sowers and Steven McBee as the two bachelors. One of them is a millionaire and the other is not, and the ladies don't know who the rich guy is. Only time will tell whether the contestants are participating for love or money.

Also Read Article Continues below

The suitresses include Vinson, Monica Aksamit, Suzette James, Amanda Pace, Amber S, Andreea Natalia, Whitney Young, Suzan E., Sara Rose, Annie Jorgensen, Breanna Hagen, Brookell B., Katy Johnson, Jennie Alexandra, Doris Joris Cano, Carolina Campbell, Calah Jackson and Carolyn Moore.

Edited by Siddharth Satish