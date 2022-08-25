Who are Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman? Meet the renovation and design experts from First Home Fix Season 1

First Home Fix is set to premiere on September 3 at 10 pm ET on HGTV. The show will focus on first-time homeowners unhappy with how their homes look and who need the hosts' help to redecorate their homes to meet their vision on a budget.

The show will feature renovation experts and real-life couple Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman, who live in California. The two have been together since 2017 and are hosting their first show together.

Discovery's press release about First Home Fix said:

“NEW YORK [August 3, 2022] Renovation gurus Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman will help first-time homeowners transform their starter homes without breaking the bank in the new HGTV series First Home Fix, premiering Saturday, Sept. 3, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Raisa is an artist and designer who relies on her love of color, design history and nature to create one-of-a-kind spaces.”

It continued:

“Austin is a builder and woodworker who is passionate about incorporating unique custom pieces into each project. Together in each of the six episodes, the imaginative design duo will help these new homeowners revamp their lackluster first place using sweat equity, clever design decisions and their boundless creativity.”

Meet the duo turning architectural dreams into reality on First Home Fix

Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman are ready to appear on HGTV's First Home Fix as guiding lights to those needing expert opinion and a helping hand with their homes. The two will revamp the houses of newlywed and millennial couples unhappy with their homes. The duo will be provided with a budget, and they'll come up with unique solutions and designs to ensure that the homes meet their owners' personalities.

Raisa Kuddus

The designer and artist from First Home Fix is driven by colors and nature and often incorporates them into her unique and distinctive designs. The designer has a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from the University of Utah, where she graduated in 2013, and a minor in Design and Technology.

The expert believes in giving back whenever she can and has been volunteering at the Angels Hand Nonprofit Organization for nearly a decade and helps with fundraising and awareness. The NGO aims to help children with chronic illnesses and rare diseases.

In Discovery's press release about the show, she said:

“One day over coffee, I said to Austin we should take my creative, out-of-the-box skills and his hands-on know-how and work together to help people turn their first houses into places that feel like home.”

Austin Coleman

The second half of the expert couple, Austin Coleman, is a builder and woodworker. He likes to incorporate custom pieces in each project and is inspired by lifestyle. Through First Home Fix, he wants to show people the fun aspect of the renovation process. In an interview with HGTV, he called the process "a journey of self-discovery."

In Discovery's press release about the show, he said:

“And we aren't the only ones putting in work. To give these first-time homeowners everything they want on a shoestring budget, they'll get down to business right alongside us to help make their design vision a reality."

The duo like to get to know their clients before starting work on their house to understand better what they're looking for. They like to know about their daily lives and what they love to figure out what they gravitate towards.

