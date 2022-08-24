What time will Farmhouse Fixer Season 2 premiere on HGTV? Release date, format and more details explored

Season 2 of HGTV’s upcoming home-renovation show, Farmhouse Fixer, is set to premiere on August 24 at 9 pm ET/PT. The six-episode series features boyband member Jonathan Knight, who finds his passion in restoring old homes into classic livable ones for families to reside in for years to come. Moreover, the previous season of the show was an instant hit due to its unique concept of taking something old and turning it brand new.

Farmhouse Fixer features Jonathan Knight and his interior designer friend, Kristina Crestin, working on old homes bought by their clients. These clients wish to see their homes turned into fully-renovated ones where they can live without any problem. Moreover, in every episode, Knight will face out-of-the-box challenges to build the best that he can to impress his clients.

The official synopsis of the shoe reads:

"The nostalgia, charm, and history behind New England are a few of the reasons Jonathan Knight loves to restore old homes. With the help of his designer, Kristina, Jonathan works to keep that history alive by breathing new life into the homes."

What to expect from the premiere episode of Farmhouse Fixer Season 2?

In the premier episode of Farmhouse Fixer, Jonathan will have a new client to attend to, and they are the Kuprycz family. They recently bought a 1798 farmhouse in New Hampshire and wish to live there. Although they live on the west coast, they want Jonathan to convert the cramped and mismatched house into a refurbished home that is livable and ready before they arrive to live there.

Therefore, Jonathan, along with his designer friend, will apply his renovation knowledge and enhance the charm of the New England farmhouse style while working on his client’s property. They will use their full capability to turn the old rugged home into a vibrant and breathable space. From the kitchen to the bathroom, the duo will work their magic to give the best look to the old farmhouse.

The official description of the upcoming episode reads:

"A Los Angeles family buys a 1798 farmhouse sight unseen in New Hampshire, and Jon Knight and Kristina Crestin transform the dark home into a vibrant space with a bright-white kitchen, a bathroom they can fit in and a Santa Monica inspired chicken coop."

Throughout the new season, Knight continues to bring “more centuries-old New England farmhouses back to life." Also, one of the season’s biggest surprises for viewers is the guest appearances of HGTV stars including Jenny Marrs, of Fixer to Fabulous fame, and The Little Couple fan favorites Bill Klein and Jennifer Arnold, who will give a helping hand to the show’s host to renovate the houses in the best way possible.

Moreover, in an interview, network president Jane Latman stated ;

"Jonathan Knight in 'Farmhouse Fixer' had all the right stuff."

She continued:

"It was a consistent ratings performer that drove double-digit increases over the prior six weeks and it was a must-watch show during its six-episode run. Once again, we have a winner."

Jonathan Knight, who belongs to New England, wishes to make more old farmhouse-looking homes to preserve them in the modern world.

Viewers can watch the premiere episode of Farmhouse Fixer Season 2 on August 24 on HGTV.

Edited by Susrita Das