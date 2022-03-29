Who is Raj Subramaniam? All about the new FedEx CEO as founder, Fred Smith steps down

Indian American corporate Raj Subramaniam has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of global transport company FedEx, as per the announcement made by the company on March 28.

The 56-year-old will succeed Frederick W. Smith as chairman and CEO, who will step down on June 1. He will now act as the executive chairman of the company.

In an official statement, Smith said:

"As we look toward what's next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the caliber of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future."

Smith said he is looking forward to concentrating on Board governance as well as global problems such as sustainability, innovation, and public policy in his new post. FedEx was founded by Smith in 1971.

Brief information about Raj Subramaniam

Raj Subramaniam, who is originally from Trivandrum, India, now lives in Memphis, Tennessee, where the company's worldwide offices are located.

He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, a master's degree in chemical engineering from Syracuse University, New York, and a master's degree in business administration from Austin's University of Texas.

Subramaniam sits on the boards of directors of FedEx Corporation, First Horizon Corporation, the China Center Advisory Board of the United States Chamber of Commerce, FIRST, the United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and the United States-China Business Council. He also serves as a member of the International Trade Administration’s Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness (ACSCC).

He was President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation until being elected President and CEO-elect in March 2022. Subramaniam formerly held key operational and marketing leadership positions within the FedEx portfolio of operating entities.

Subramaniam has worked with FedEx for more than 30 years. His leadership expertise, business skills, and globalization emphasis have all led to FedEx's success.

He is in charge of key recent transformative efforts, such as reinventing the company's operational strategy, successfully increasing the e-commerce business, and leveraging the potential of global supply chain data to drive the company's digital transformation.

Speaking about his new role, Subramaniam said:

"Fred is a visionary leader and a legend of the business world. He founded one of the world's greatest and most admired companies, and it is my honour and privilege to step into this role and build upon what he has created."

FedEx, headquartered in Tennessee, employs 600,000 people worldwide.

