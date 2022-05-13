Who was Randy Weaver? Ruby Ridge standoff incident explained as former Green Beret dies aged 74 

American white supremacist Randy Weaver, famous for being involved in an 11-day standoff in Idaho with federal agents, has passed away at the age of 74. As of now, the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Weaver's daughter, Sara, took to her Facebook on May 12 to announce the news of his death. She currently resides near Kalispell, Montana.

All you need to know about Randy Weaver

Governor Reilly 🇺🇸 @realDaveReilly I just found out a few moments ago that Randy Weaver from Ruby Ridge, Idaho, has passed away.



His wife Vicki and his son Sam were murdered by an FBI sniper during the 1992 siege, and spent the rest of his life fighting for justice for his wife and son.



Weaver, a former U.S. Army engineer, and his family relocated to northern Idaho in 1980s to escape what he perceived to be a 'corrupt society.' Federal investigators began examining the Army veteran for alleged links to white nationalist and anti-government organizations over time. Subsequently, Weaver was suspected of selling two illegal sawed-off shotguns to a federal informant.

To prevent arrest, Weaver took refuge on his property in Naples, Idaho.

Anonymous Voluntarist @AVoluntarist Rest in peace Randy Weaver

He had is family slaughtered on charges that were all dropped.

Nobody was held accountable for the murder of his family, many were promoted after.

Ruby Ridge Standoff Incident

On August 21, 1992, a team of US marshals scouted the woods for possible ambush and arrest locations. Kevin Harris and Weaver's 14-year-old son Samuel were found near their family cabin in the forest. A gunfight began. Samuel Weaver and Deputy United States Marshal William Degan were both shot.

Randy Weaver was shot by an FBI sniper the next day. The sniper fired a second round as Weaver, Harris, and Sara raced back toward their home. The shot passed through Vicki Weaver's, Randy's wife, head as she clutched a newborn and a wounded Harris.

Throughout the siege, Sara Weaver crawled across her mother's blanket-covered body to collect food and water for the survivors until the family surrendered on August 31, 1992.

Kevin Harris and Randy Weaver were jailed, and Weaver's three girls were sent to Iowa to live with their mother's relatives. Weaver was acquitted of the most serious crimes during the trial, while Harris was acquitted of all charges.

The Weaver family's surviving members filed a wrongful death case. Randy Weaver received a $100,000 settlement and his three children each received $1 million in 1995.

laZarus @Gooncel Rest in peace Randy Weaver, I pray that you are now reunited with the family that was ripped away from you. Rest in peace Randy Weaver, I pray that you are now reunited with the family that was ripped away from you. https://t.co/h3ViEKwkM7

Following Ruby Ridge, federal agents surrounded the Branch Davidian complex in Waco, Texas. It came to an end abruptly after 51 days on April 19, 1993, when a fire razed the property following an assault, killing 76 people.

Ruby Ridge has been a rallying cry for anti-government fanatics in the 30 years after the conflict.

Weaver remained popular among white supremacists and extremists in the years following the standoff, according to the Spokesman-Review, and was frequently spotted peddling his book, The Federal Siege at Ruby Ridge, at gun fairs and survivalist expos.

Edited by Sayati Das