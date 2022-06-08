Who is Rebecca Grossman? Philanthropist pleads not guilty after being accused of fatal hit-and-run

Rebecca Grossman, a wealthy socialite and philanthropist from Los Angeles, pleaded not guilty in the 2020 hit-and-run case that resulted in the death of two minors. A resident of Hidden Hills, California, the 58-year-old reportedly ran over two children aged 11 and 8 with her Mercedes while street racing against former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson.

In a report by Fox 11, Rebecca Grossman was quoted as saying:

"I was driving and all of a sudden my airbag went off. Someone needs to tell me about those children. I’m told children were involved."

The incident occurred while Grossman was driving home from dinner in Westlake Village, Los Angeles. She was said to have been driving at 81 mph at the time. Reportedly, Grossman may have been inebriated, according to footage of the event and the investigation.

Rebecca Grossman is the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, which aims to build long-term collaborations for the comprehensive treatment, care, and aid of burn survivors and their families in the United States and around the world.

Rebecca Grossman's lawyer blames poorly marked, unlit crosswalk for young boys' deaths

Two brothers died in the accident while trying to cross the road (Image via Getty Images)

Rebecca Grossman appeared in court on Friday, June 3 for the fatal hit-and-run that took place on September 29, 2020. Speeding in her Mercedes, Grossman ran over 11-year-old Mark and 9-year-old Jacob Iskander. After she struck the boys, Grossman reportedly dragged one of them for 100 feet on the hood of her car. When she did apply the brakes, the kid fell over. Instead of checking on the kid, Grossman ran over his body one more time.

Nancy Iskander, the mother of the victims, stated that she tried to stop Grossman, but it was too late.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee, representing Grossman, has stated that the Iskander brothers were on "roller skates and a skateboard," hindering Grossman’s ability to hit the brakes on time.

Scott Steepleton @ScottSteepleton #crime #courts Now that she’s been ordered to stand trial for murder, Rebecca Grossman shakes up her defense team, with Texas attorney Tony Buzbee at the helm. He’s been called “a big, mean, ambitious, tenacious, fire-breathing Texas trial lawyer.” #acornnewspaper Now that she’s been ordered to stand trial for murder, Rebecca Grossman shakes up her defense team, with Texas attorney Tony Buzbee at the helm. He’s been called “a big, mean, ambitious, tenacious, fire-breathing Texas trial lawyer.” #acornnewspaper #crime #courts

Speaking on the matter, Buzbee said:

"The prosecution’s continued insistence on making this a murder case by overcharging my client, a pillar of this community, with murder is nothing more than a transparent effort to force her to plea. Such acts of gamesmanship impede progress in this important case. We won’t allow Rebecca to be bullied this way."

He added:

"The city was repeatedly asked to upgrade and make the crosswalk safer. That night, due to the darkness, lack of lighting, and the color of clothing they were wearing, my client never saw those little boys."

Buzbee blamed their deaths on a "poorly marked, unguarded, and unlit" crosswalk.

Rebecca Grossman faces charges of two felony counts of murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death. Meanwhile, former MLB pitcher Erikson has also been charged with only reckless driving.

Kyle Jorrey @KyleBJorrey That didn't take long. Statement out today from Rebecca Grossman's new attorney Tony Buzbee: "Contrary to some misinformation that has been shared, Rebecca Grossman was not intoxicated; she has not been charged with DUI, and she certainly did not attempt to flee the scene." That didn't take long. Statement out today from Rebecca Grossman's new attorney Tony Buzbee: "Contrary to some misinformation that has been shared, Rebecca Grossman was not intoxicated; she has not been charged with DUI, and she certainly did not attempt to flee the scene."

As per sources, despite the seriousness of the charges, she was released on bond two days after the event.

