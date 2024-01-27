Who is replacing Theresa on Days of Our Lives? Coming and going explored

Days of Our Lives fans were in for a surprise when news broke of Jennifer Lilley's departure from the show and the subsequent recasting of her character, Theresa Donovan, with Emily O'Brien. Lilley's perspective sheds light on the behind-the-scenes decisions and the process that led to this change.

Initially airing on NBC, Days of Our Lives stands as one of the longest-running TV shows globally, captivating audiences almost daily since November 8, 1965. In this article, we explore the circumstances and reasons behind Theresa Donovan’s return to the show and the character’s recasting.

Theresa’s return to Days of Our Lives

Jen Lilley shared that she was caught somewhat off guard by the network's decision to recast Theresa Donovan. Despite initial discussions about Lilley returning for a limited arc, scheduling conflicts prevented a longer commitment.

The actress recounts her path to potentially returning to Days of Our Lives, initiated by the passing of her close friend and co-star, John Aniston, who portrayed Victor Kiriakis. Lilley envisioned Theresa returning to Salem for Victor's funeral, a storyline that resonated personally and creatively.

Speaking to people last year, the actress said:

“I was close to John Aniston personally as an actress, and also our characters were oddly close in a way that none of the other characters knew,” she explains.

“So I was like, okay, that would be a really fun way to come back, kind of shake things up in Salem in a way that would fluster other characters and would be fun for the show. It would make sense for Theresa, and it would also make sense for Jen Lilley to honor John Aniston.”

However, due to Lilley's prior commitments, she could only commit to filming for a limited period, prompting discussions about a shorter arc. Despite efforts to accommodate both Lilley's schedule and the character's return, logistical challenges arose.

“I wrote them back and was like, ‘I totally understand. I'm so sorry that you guys got excited [by my return]. This was not my intention. If you have to recast, I really understand," she continued.

Subsequently, the Days of Our Lives production team contacted again, purportedly inquiring if Lilley could commit to three weeks.

However, she chose to extend her availability to four weeks, assuming that they could fit filming for the 12-week plot into that time frame. Lilley sought advice from then-producer Albert Alarr on the planned storyline for Theresa's character.

The unexpected recast

Lilley recalls meeting Emily O'Brien, who was later cast as the new Theresa Donovan, on set. The encounter occurred during a COVID testing session, where Lilley met O'Brien and engaged in casual conversation. O’Brien, before the recast, portrayed Gwen Rizczech on the show.

Lilley began to suspect her character's recasting when her filming schedule was unexpectedly cut short. Concerned, she sought an explanation from the show's casting department and eventually learned of the decision from the producer.

She recalled her conversation with Alarr:

"I'm like, ‘You told me Theresa's going to do X, Y, and Z, but I just got the schedule for Monday, and it's only this one script. Is Theresa still going to do that?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, no, no, no. Theresa's still going to do all of that. It's just we're going to go ahead and do it with another actress.’ That's how I found out.”

Despite the initial shock, Lilley embraced O'Brien and offered her support during the transition. She recognized the challenges O'Brien would face as a recast and empathized with her position.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Lilley harbors no ill feelings towards the show and expresses gratitude for her time on Days of Our Lives. She appreciates the opportunity to return to the show and wishes Emily O'Brien success in her new role.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.