Who is Rich Thurber? Howie Mandel set to give BFF’s bachelor pad a “hip” makeover on Celebrity IOU

Episode 2 of Celebrity IOU will see America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel surprising his best friend of three decades, Rich Thurber, with a “hip” bachelor pad makeover with the help of renovation experts Jonathan and Drew Scott.

The second episode, Howie Mandel's Sensational Surprise, will air on May 25, 2022, on HGTV at 9:00 pm ET/PT.

As per the episode description:

“Jonathan and Drew help Howie Mandel pull off the ultimate prank with a surprise home makeover for his best friend and road manager of 30 years. Together, they'll turn this bachelor pad into a hip home where his friend can entertain and unwind in style.”

About Howie Mandel’s friend Rich Thurber's home makeover on Celebrity IOU

Rich Thurber is an actor known for D4G, which was released in 2001. He married Pacific Blue actress Paula Trickey in 1996 but the couple divorced in 2010.

Thurber's “amazing” mother defeated “polio as a kid”, worked “as professional tennis umpire at the US Open,” judged “horse shows,” and raised “4 kids while living in several different states,” as per his Instagram. He recently lost his father.

On Celebrity IOU, Mandel is excited to give the executive producer of his documentary, Howie Mandel: But, Enough About Me, a surprise renovation with the help of Jonathan and Drew Scott. Thurber loves surfing, skiing, and skateboarding. He moved into the apartment after losing his house in a divorce.

Mandel said that his friend looks after everybody except himself. Now, as a sweet gesture, the actor decided to surprise him with a new bachelor pad where he can unwind and be happy again.

Speaking about the renovation for his pal, whom he considers his “family,” Mandel said:

"Last year his father passed away. Life isn't always easy. This has been a hard time and nothing makes you feel better than to be a small part of doing something for somebody else."

During the home renovation process, Madel did not shy away from getting his hands dirty for his dear friend. From painting to knocking off cabinets, he did it all to make his pal, who is also the father of a daughter, happy.

Speaking about watching close friendships of every celebrity on the show, Drew told People:

"When we're revealing the space and you see them with their friend. It's almost like you're seeing them 20 years ago. They're just being real people and you see that emotional connection. You can't help but cry because it's so touching to see these celebrities in such a personal space."

Produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc, episode 2 of Celebrity IOU season 4 can be viewed on HGTV on Monday.

Edited by Saman