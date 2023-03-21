Who does Rina Sawayama play in John Wick: Chapter 4?

John Wick: Chapter 4 is already one of the most anticipated films of the year with Keanu Reeves' titular character returning once again with some high-octane drama. As per reports, this film is already gaining widespread acclaim from limited screenings ahead of the premiere later this month. Apart from Keanu Reeves, perhaps the most loved man on the planet, several others will also feature in the John Wick universe, including debutant Rina Sawayama.

Rina Sawayama is a rather odd choice at a glance. The popular singer has already conquered the music field but through an offbeat gush of fate, she will also be portraying Akira, John Wick's one ally and friend. Sawayama revealed that she was contacted by film director Chad Stahelski after he saw some of her music videos and moves. With John Wick venturing in the direction of more chaos and uncertainty, Akira could serve as a good ally in John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will premiere globally on March 24, 2023.

What role does Rina Sawayama play in John Wick: Chapter 4 and how did she get it?

John Wick: Chapter 4 will follow the story of Wick after the massive events of the third season. Wick is on the run and hunted by the criminal organization known as The High Table. With stakes higher this time, Wick will need all the help he can conjure.

This is where Rina Sawayama's Akira steps in. Akira is the daughter of Shimazu Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada), the manager of the prestigious Osaka Continental Hotel. Growing up around dangerous people all her life, Akira honed her skills much like Wick. With the uncanny ability to fight and move quickly around any environment, Akira will surely prove to be an asset in the new mission.

While Rina seems to be a very offbeat choice for the role, the actress recently revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday (March 15) that she was previously almost cast in The Matrix and had been preparing for the industry for quite some time. Her casting was almost like a Hollywood dream.

Rina Sawayama said in the interview:

"It was honestly like a Hollywood dream situation,...I’d been doing self tapes in the background for a couple years. I’ve never actually landed anything. I came very close, though, actually getting The Matrix, which is a whole different story. I actually got a called out of the blue from Chad Stahelski, the director. He said, ‘I’m trying to find this role and I’ve seen your music videos, and I see that you act and I can see that you do dance and choreography and fight scenes … What are you doing for the next three months?'”

Within a matter of days after this call, Rina found herself shooting in Berlin for John Wick: Chapter 4. She did a lot of stunt work and also injured herself in the process. She also performed some complicated action choreographies while portraying the character. Akira's character poster was released some time back.

After the film's premiere later this month, Rina Sawayama is all set to go on a music tour, which will encompass venues like Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Roskilde, and Mad Cool, among others.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be out in theatres soon.

